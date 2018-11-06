Cortlandt Employee Recovering from Injuries in Deer Attack

A part-time parking enforcement officer with the Town of Cortlandt remains hospitalized recovering from injuries sustained recently in an encounter with a deer on her property located on the Montrose/Verplanck border.

Michael Preziosi, director of the town’s Department of Technical Services, said the employee, who was not identified but has worked for Cortlandt for about the last 10 years, reported the incident to her employer early last week and said she would be out of work for a while.

“It’s such an unfortunate incident when a woman who was feeding a wild animal and things got out of control,” Preziosi said. “We wish her a speedy recovery. It was a scary thing.”

According to a source, the woman suffered a punctured lung, broken pelvis and perforated intestines during the attack with the buck and was taken to Westchester Medical Center after she called 911.