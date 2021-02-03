The Town of Cortlandt and Village of Buchanan will be hosting a public information meeting on February 11 and a series of public workshops regarding plans for the development of the Hudson River waterfront.

The February 11 Zoom meeting at 7 p.m. will include an overview of the Local Waterfront Revitalization Program (LWRP), a summary of the progress to date, a presentation of the findings of a community survey and a review of some of the proposed projects and preliminary land use concepts.

“We are excited about our continued partnership with the village on this waterfront planning initiative as it dovetails well with a number of important issues we are facing as a community and we are pleased that the state is supporting our efforts with grant funding,” said Cortlandt Supervisor Linda Puglisi.

Buchanan Mayor Theresa Knickerbocker said the waterfront revitalization program will assist the town and village “in a number of ways, from the ongoing enhancement of our waterfront parks to our planning for economic development projects that can contribute to our tax base and create employment opportunities.”

Both municipalities are looking for ways to offset the loss of revenue following the closure of the Indian Point nuclear power plants in Buchanan in April.

Cortlandt officials have been focusing on a large tract of town-owned land it owns in Verplanck. The town was awarded a $3.2 million grant through the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration Assistance to Nuclear Closure Communities Program that will be used to build infrastructure at what is known as the Cortlandt Quarry Park Site.

Part of the town’s plans include leasing a portion of the property to an indoor recreational facility known as Cortlandt Pitch, which specializes in soccer.

The Town Board has also signed a letter of intent with the owner of a cider distillery called Merchant’s Daughter.

In addition, Town Attorney Thomas Wood said Cortlandt has been approached by an individual who once was interested in developing a water park that now has a vision for zip lining and other recreational activities at the former rock quarry on the same site.

A schedule of interactive workshops with town officials includes: Annsville Area Workshop, February 18, 7 p.m.; Village of Buchanan Workshop, February 24, 7 p.m.; Verplanck Area Workshop, March 4, 7 p.m.; Montrose/Crugers Area Workshop, March 11, 7 p.m.