Cortlandt Begins Next Phase of Construction Project to Enhance Town Pool

If swimming is allowed at the only public pool in Cortlandt this summer, residents might soon enjoy a new bathhouse and snack bar.

The Cortlandt Town Board approved $3.5 million to construct a new state-of-the-art bathhouse and a snack bar at Charles J. Cook Pool, which town officials reluctantly chose not to open last summer as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The construction of the bathhouse, which started last year but was halted because of the pandemic, has been completed. Work on the snack bar is expected to begin soon.

“Both of these new needed amenities replace a bathhouse and snack bar built 30 years ago,” said Cortlandt Supervisor Linda Puglisi. “This investment is for the next 30 to 50 years for our community.”

Puglisi, who is retiring at the end of the year, said she considers the enhancement of the pool campus as one of her major accomplishments during her 30-year tenure in improving the quality of life for Cortlandt families.

Besides the renovation of the pool several years ago, Puglisi mentioned attractions and features that have been added to the location over the years, including a water spray park, new tennis courts, a soon-to-be constructed basketball court, a nine-hole mini golf course with town features at each hole, a ballfield and a nature trail nestled in the woods behind the Nor-West Regional Special Services building.

Meanwhile, town officials are in search of a new bus company for Cortlandt’s summer day camp program, which also was cancelled last year.

The Town Board has put out a bid after the Hudson Valley Bus Company notified Parks and Recreation Department supervisors it would be unable to continue serving the town.

Parks and Recreation Director John Palmietto told the Town Board during several work sessions in January busing “is a vital component to our camps,” and without busing camp fees would have to be reduced.

In 2019, the town utilized 12 buses for its various camp programs.