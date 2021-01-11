Coronavirus cases in Westchester County increased by 789 on Sunday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 77,731 since the start of the pandemic.

There are now 10,894 active cases, with the daily positivity rate currently 6.55 percent, according to state data. That percentage is based on 12,051 tests taken on Friday. Overall, there have been over 1.5 million COVID-19 tests administered in Westchester since March, state data shows.

The county reported nine more deaths, resulting in a total of 1,730 COVID-19-related fatalities since March, according to the state tracker. This week 53 people have died from the virus, state data shows.

As of Jan. 5, there were 491 virus patients in Westchester hospitals.

Putnam County’s total caseload has reached 5,750, with 105 additional positive cases recorded on Sunday, state data shows. Putnam has seen numbers boom over the last four days with cases exceeding 100 all but one day.

There were 116 cases reported on Thursday, 115 Friday, and 94 added on Saturday. Putnam currently has a four-day total of 430 cases, state data shows.

The county’s daily positivity rate is 9.23 percent, with 1,138 tests administered Friday, according to state data. Putnam currently has 1,234 active cases.

There have been 68 coronavirus-related deaths in Putnam since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported on Sunday.

Statewide there were 15,355 new positive cases on Sunday. The daily positivity rate is 6.22 percent.

The state recorded 151 additional COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 31,672 since March.

Total hospitalizations are at 8,484, a decrease of 43 over the previous day. Across New York there have been 1,126,442 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Here are the latest updates on Jan. 11

There will be a COVID testing event today and tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Jefferson Village Community Center annex building on Hill Blvd in Yorktown. Registration is required and tests are free.

To sign up, CLICK HERE.

While online registration is recommended, those needing additional assistance can also call 914-995-7425 during normal business hours.

Starting today, New York State will begin scheduling vaccinations for the Phase 1B group. The next category of people eligible to receive the vaccine include:

People aged 75 and up

Education workers: Pre-K through 12 teachers and education workers, licensed and registered childcare providers, and school bus drivers.

First responders: Local police, state police, sheriff’s office employees, professional and volunteer firefighters.

Professional and volunteer EMS workers

Public transit workers: airline and airport personnel, passenger railroad employees, subway and mass transit workers, ferry employees, Port Authority personnel, and public bus drivers.

Public safety workers

With the next phase to begin, Cuomo estimates about 3.2 million additional New Yorkers will now become eligible. However, with limited supply of the vaccine as the federal government fails to increase the amount provided to New York, Cuomo said it will take about 14 weeks, or until roughly Apr. 16, to vaccinate Phase 1B and the remainder of Phase 1A.

Currently, 2.1 million residents in group 1A have been eligible to receive the vaccine.

“We are establishing a network of thousands of providers statewide to both supplement the work of hospitals to vaccinate health care workers, as well as begin the vaccination of other essential workers and individuals 75 and older,” Cuomo said. “The federal government controls the supply, so as we continue to receive more, New York will not only ensure doses are distributed in the most fair and socially equitable way possible, but that health care workers continue to be prioritized so our hospitals remain safe and staffed.”

Cuomo pressed his team is currently in communication with the incoming Biden administration on the issue of supply.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Saturday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.

Ardsley – 29

Bedford – 160

Briarcliff Manor – 61

Bronxville – 64

Buchanan – 46

Cortlandt – 408

Croton-on-Hudson – 89

Dobbs Ferry – 100

Eastchester – 224

Elmsford – 58

Greenburgh – 437

Harrison – 275

Hastings-on-Hudson – 53

Irvington – 30

Larchmont – 45

Lewisboro – 62

Mamaroneck Town – 84

Mamaroneck Village – 269

Mount Kisco – 103

Mount Pleasant – 215

Mount Vernon – 567

New Castle – 87

New Rochelle – 888

North Castle – 110

North Salem – 48

Ossining Town – 56

Ossining Village – 398

Peekskill – 419

Pelham – 59

Pelham Manor – 68

Pleasantville – 51

Port Chester – 420

Pound Ridge – 34

Rye Brook – 108

Rye City – 154

Scarsdale – 77

Sleepy Hollow – 211

Somers – 218

Tarrytown – 143

Tuckahoe – 71

White Plains – 702

Yonkers – 2,486

Yorktown – 515

School News & Business Closures

School Closures

Lakeland Central School District will shift to its fully remote model through Jan. 19.

Business Closures