Cases of coronavirus increased by 913 in Westchester County on Friday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 76,089 since the start of the pandemic.

There are now 10,238 active cases, with the daily positivity rate currently 7.41 percent, according to state data. That percentage is based on 12,329 tests taken on Wednesday. Overall, there have been over 1.5 million COVID-19 tests administered in Westchester since March, state data shows.

The county reported two more deaths, resulting in a total of 1,713 COVID-19-related fatalities since March, according to the state tracker. This week 36 people have died from the virus, state data shows.

As of Tuesday, there are 491 virus patients in Westchester hospitals, a 36 patient increase since hospitalization numbers were reported on Jan. 2.

Putnam County’s total caseload has reached 5,551, with 115 additional positive cases recorded on Friday. This is the county’s second consecutive day seeing cases exceed 100, state data shows.

On Thursday, Putnam recorded 116 cases, resulting in a two-day total of 231.

The county’s daily positivity rate is 10.48 percent, with 1,097 tests administered Wednesday, according to state data. Putnam currently has 1,138 active cases.

Putnam reported one new death on Friday, the first in nearly two weeks. The last fatality the county recorded was on Dec. 29. There have been 68 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began, state data shows.

Statewide there were 18,832 new positive cases on Friday. The daily positivity rate is 7.72 percent.

The state recorded 161 additional COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 31,329 since March.

Total hospitalizations are at 8,561, an increase of 13 over the previous day. Across New York there have been 1,094,144 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo noted on Friday that the state is in a “danger zone” as far as infection rates and hospitalizations numbers.

“We are in a footrace between how fast the infection rate goes up and how fast the vaccination rate goes up. The infection and hospitalization rates are going up quickly, and when the hospitalization rate goes up, the hospitals reach capacity and the economy shuts down,” Cuomo said. “Add to that footrace a new factor: the UK strain. The UK strain is here and it’s spreading. This is the Usain Bolt of infection rates and it is frightening.”

Here are the latest updates on Jan. 9

There will be a COVID testing event on Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Jefferson Village Community Center annex building in Yorktown. Registration is required and tests are free.

To sign up, CLICK HERE.

While online registration is recommended, those needing additional assistance can also call 914-995-7425 during normal business hours.

Starting Monday, New York State will begin scheduling vaccinations for the Phase 1B group. The next category of people eligible to receive the vaccine include:

People aged 75 and up

Education workers: Pre-K through 12 teachers and education workers, licensed and registered childcare providers, and school bus drivers.

First responders: Local police, state police, sheriff’s office employees, professional and volunteer firefighters.

Professional and volunteer EMS workers

Public transit workers: airline and airport personnel, passenger railroad employees, subway and mass transit workers, ferry employees, Port Authority personnel, and public bus drivers.

Public safety workers

With the next phase to begin, Cuomo estimates about 3.2 million additional New Yorkers will now become eligible. However, with limited supply of the vaccine as the federal government fails to increase the amount provided to New York, Cuomo said it will take about 14 weeks, or until roughly Apr. 16, to vaccinate Phase 1B and the remainder of Phase 1A.

Currently, 2.1 million residents in group 1A have been eligible to receive the vaccine.

“We are establishing a network of thousands of providers statewide to both supplement the work of hospitals to vaccinate health care workers, as well as begin the vaccination of other essential workers and individuals 75 and older,” Cuomo said. “The federal government controls the supply, so as we continue to receive more, New York will not only ensure doses are distributed in the most fair and socially equitable way possible, but that health care workers continue to be prioritized so our hospitals remain safe and staffed.”

Cuomo pressed his team is currently in communication with the incoming Biden administration on the issue of supply.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Friday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.

Ardsley – 27

Bedford – 151

Briarcliff Manor – 58

Bronxville – 60

Buchanan – 42

Cortlandt – 401

Croton-on-Hudson – 81

Dobbs Ferry – 101

Eastchester – 222

Elmsford – 58

Greenburgh – 412

Harrison – 267

Hastings-on-Hudson – 53

Irvington – 30

Larchmont – 46

Lewisboro – 62

Mamaroneck Town – 89

Mamaroneck Village – 265

Mount Kisco – 90

Mount Pleasant – 211

Mount Vernon – 519

New Castle – 73

New Rochelle – 868

North Castle – 107

North Salem – 47

Ossining Town – 58

Ossining Village – 371

Peekskill – 403

Pelham – 58

Pelham Manor – 65

Pleasantville – 54

Port Chester – 375

Pound Ridge – 34

Rye Brook – 105

Rye City – 152

Scarsdale – 67

Sleepy Hollow – 210

Somers – 212

Tarrytown – 128

Tuckahoe – 64

White Plains – 687

Yonkers – 2,422

Yorktown – 485

School News & Business Closures

School Closures

Greenburgh Central School District has transitioned all schools to remote learning through Jan. 11.

Lakeland Central School District will shift to its fully remote model starting Thursday through Jan. 19.

