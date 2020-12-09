Coronavirus Updates for Dec. 9: More Deaths Reported in Westchester, Putnam; Cases Continue to Climb

Five more coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Westchester County on Tuesday, resulting in a total of 10 fatalities so far this week.

There has been a total number of 1,539 COVID-19-related deaths since March, state data shows. The statistics is a glaring increase compared to July and August when a combined 11 deaths were reported.

The death rate this week is also a change from previous weeks when deaths would average at about two per day.

Cases of coronavirus increased by 610 on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total number of positive cases to 55,797 since the start of the pandemic, according to the state tracker. There are currently 8,165 active cases, with a 6.57 percent daily positivity rate.

That number is based on 9,280 tests administered on Monday, state data shows. Overall, there have been over 1.1. million COVID-19 tests administered in Westchester since March.

As of Monday, there were just over 300 virus patients in Westchester hospitals.

Putnam County also saw its death rate increase by one on Tuesday, state data shows, resulting in two coronavirus-related fatalities this week, a small but substantial rise after the county saw little change in the death toll for over a month.

In total, there have been 66 coronavirus-related deaths in Putnam County.

The county reported 60 new cases, bringing the total caseload to 3,428 since March, state data shows. The county’s daily positivity rate is 6.86 percent of 874 tests administered on Monday.

Putnam County currently has 899 active cases.

Statewide there were 9,335 new positive cases on Tuesday, according to the state tracker. The daily positivity rate is now 5.74 percent.

The state recorded 74 additional COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 27,307 since March.

Total hospitalizations are at 4,835, an increase of 233 over the previous day, according to state data. Across the state there has been a total of 722,464 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Here are the latest updates on Dec. 9

While New York continues to remain one the nation’s lowest infection rates for coronavirus, cases continue to rapidly increase as the holidays approach. Health officials have deemed the current situation as a surge upon a surge, advising against any large or small gatherings during the holiday season, with 70 percent of cases stemming from household get-togethers.

“As we continue to see the number of COVID cases rise in New York and across the nation, it’s critical that we not only remain tough and practice safe behaviors to limit viral spread, but that we also do everything in our power to ensure hospitals are prepared to handle a growing number of patients,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Tuesday. “The good news is New York still maintains one of the nation’s lowest infection rates, but everyone must do their part to slow the spread of the virus and stop the uptick in hospitalizations.”

Cuomo on Monday threatened to go into another shutdown if the hospitalization rate turned critical. Restrictions would be implemented if a particular regions seven-day COVID average indicates that within a three-week span area hospitals will reach critical capacity.

That would equate to 90 percent of a hospital’s volume.

Restrictions would include shuttering non-essential businesses and limiting indoor dining to 25 percent capacity. In New York City, indoor dining would become prohibited until the hospitalization rate stabilized.

Health officials are asking those to be aware of any symptoms relating to the virus, including fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, or new loss of taste or smell. Other symptoms include, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

If you’re feeling sick or plan to travel in the coming weeks, click here to find where in Westchester and Putnam counties you can go to get tested for coronavirus. Be sure to call ahead to make an appointment prior to arriving for a test.

School News & Closures

The Peekskill City School District will have its 7 Day Meal Packs available for pick-up today at all school buildings from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Meal delivery is also available in the morning. A schedule of delivery times and locations is available here: https://bit.ly/3nByB6T

Ossining Union Free School District students and families will have the opportunity to get free COVID-19 tests on Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Star of Bethlehem Baptist Church at 304 Spring St. Registration is encourage but only a photo ID is required upon testing. No insurance card is needed.

Register here or text #COVIDNOW to 72345

School Closures

Carmel High School will transition to remote learning through Jan. 8, with the remaining Carmel Central School District buildings beginning remote learning Dec. 14 to Jan. 8.

Peekskill City School District will close and shift to virtual learning through Jan. 4.

White Plains Public Schools transition to remote learning through Dec. 14.

All students in 6 East, Hybrid One and Two at Fox Lane Middle School will learn remotely at home through Dec. 15th.

All students in 8S, Hybrid One and Two at Fox Lane Middle School will learn remotely for the rest of the week.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Tuesday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.

Ardsley – 36

Bedford – 144

Briarcliff Manor – 47

Bronxville – 44

Buchanan – 14

Cortlandt – 151

Croton-on-Hudson – 42

Dobbs Ferry – 63

Eastchester – 154

Elmsford – 46

Greenburgh – 227

Harrison – 166

Hastings-on-Hudson – 20

Irvington – 36

Larchmont – 26

Lewisboro – 86

Mamaroneck Town – 40

Mamaroneck Village – 166

Mount Kisco – 152

Mount Pleasant – 160

Mount Vernon – 305

New Castle – 55

New Rochelle – 580

North Castle – 78

North Salem – 41

Ossining Town – 25

Ossining Village – 252

Peekskill – 225

Pelham – 55

Pelham Manor – 31

Pleasantville – 42

Port Chester – 254

Pound Ridge – 20

Rye Brook – 53

Rye City – 104

Scarsdale – 66

Sleepy Hollow – 80

Somers – 103

Tarrytown – 72

Tuckahoe – 21

White Plains – 446

Yonkers – 1,188

Yorktown – 230

If your business or school district may have been exposed to COVID-19, please email ayoung@theexaminernews.com to be placed on our daily COVID-19 list.