Coronavirus Updates for Dec. 14: Westchester County Records Nearly 600 New Cases, Putnam Sees Over 65

Cases of the coronavirus increased by 593 in Westchester County on Sunday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 58,837 since the start of the pandemic.

The county reported more four deaths, resulting in a total of 1,562 COVID-19-releated fatalities since March, according to the state tracker. This week 33 people have died from the virus, according to state data.

This time last month there were about 1,490 overall deaths in Westchester County.

There are currently 8,727 active cases, with the daily test positivity rate 5.30 percent. That percentage is based on 11,188 tests taken on Saturday, state data shows. Overall, there have been over 1.2 million COVID-19 tests administered in Westchester since March.

As of Tuesday, there were 359 virus patients in Westchester hospitals, a 309-case increase since Election Day. The county has approximately 3,000 hospital beds, not including the 110 beds set up at the County Center, which has been turned into a field hospital.

Putnam County’s total caseload has reached 3,743, according to the state, with 66 additional positive cases recorded on Sunday. The county’s daily positivity rate is 7.12 percent, with 927 tests administered Saturday, state data shows.

Putnam County currently has 954 active cases.

There have been 66 coronavirus-related deaths in Putnam. No new deaths were reported on Sunday.

Statewide there were 10,194 new positive cases on Sunday, according to the state tracker. The daily positivity rate is now 4.96 percent.

The state recorded 106 additional COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 27,785 since March.

Total hospitalizations are at 5,410, an increase of 51 over the previous day, according to state data. Across the state there has been a total of 775,160 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Here are the latest updates on Dec. 14

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday that it was predicted that cases of coronavirus would increase in the fall and winter months. With the cold weather driving people indoors, he has previously noted roughly 70 percent of cases are stemming from indoor home gatherings.

“Contact tracing data shows the main driver of cases is household and small gatherings, so we have to adjust our behavior accordingly — avoid these types of gatherings, wear a mask, adhere to social distancing,” Cuomo said. “The vaccine is coming and there is light at the end of this long tunnel, but we must remain vigilant until it is available widely.”

With COVID-19 cases rapidly rising in Westchester and Putnam counties, residents are more at risk than ever of catching the virus, especially with the holidays upon us.

Health officials are asking those to be aware of any symptoms relating to the virus, including fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, or new loss of taste or smell. Other symptoms include, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

If you’re feeling sick or plan to travel in the coming weeks, here are a few places where you can get tested for coronavirus. Be sure to call ahead to make an appointment prior to arriving for a test.

School News & Business Closures

Business Closures

Pour in Mount Kisco has closed temporarily after an employee signaled he may have been exposed to COVID-19. All employees will be tested for the virus while the restaurant undergoes a necessary cleaning process.

In Peekskill, Factoria, River Outpost, and Fin & Brew will be closed for the winter out of an abundance of caution with coronavirus cases rapidly increasing locally. Restaurants will reopen on March 15.

School Closures

The Carmel Central School District will transition to remote learning through Jan. 8.

Greenburgh Central School District has transitioned all schools to remote learning through Dec. 21, for now.

Peekskill City School District will close and shift to virtual learning through Jan. 4.

All students in 6 East, Hybrid One and Two at Fox Lane Middle School will learn remotely at home through Dec. 15th.

Pound Ridge Elementary School will be on a remote learning schedule through Thursday.

Mahopac Central School District will transition to virtual learning until January.

Lakeland Central School District will shift to its fully remote model starting Thursday through Jan. 19.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Friday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.

Ardsley – 39

Bedford – 141

Briarcliff Manor – 50

Bronxville – 36

Buchanan – 11

Cortlandt – 148

Croton-on-Hudson – 48

Dobbs Ferry – 71

Eastchester – 148

Elmsford – 47

Greenburgh – 239

Harrison – 178

Hastings-on-Hudson – 18

Irvington – 28

Larchmont – 24

Lewisboro – 81

Mamaroneck Town – 37

Mamaroneck Village – 161

Mount Kisco – 152

Mount Pleasant – 183

Mount Vernon – 294

New Castle – 64

New Rochelle – 520

North Castle – 80

North Salem – 35

Ossining Town – 35

Ossining Village – 211

Peekskill – 221

Pelham – 52

Pelham Manor – 24

Pleasantville – 41

Port Chester – 234

Pound Ridge – 19

Rye Brook – 46

Rye City – 90

Scarsdale – 74

Sleepy Hollow – 70

Somers – 106

Tarrytown – 57

Tuckahoe – 20

White Plains – 468

Yonkers – 1,201

Yorktown – 251

