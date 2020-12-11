Coronavirus Updates for Dec. 11: Westchester County Records More Than 620 New Cases, Putnam Sees Over 70; Free COVID-19 Testing Events Scheduled

Cases of the coronavirus increased by 623 in Westchester County on Thursday, bringing the total number of positive cases to 65,995 since the start of the pandemic.

The county reported five more deaths, resulting in a total of 1,550 COVID-19-releated fatalities since March, according to the state tracker. This week 21 people have died from the virus, according to state data.

“During the summertime we had a two month stretch where we lost a total of 11 people,” County Executive George Latimer said on Thursday. “The rise in infection, followed by the rise in hospitalizations now generates a rise in fatalities. The percentages in hospitalizations and fatalities do not equal what we saw in the peak period of the spring, but they are concerning.”

This time last month there were about 1,490 overall deaths in Westchester County.

There are currently 8,554 active cases, with the daily test positivity rate remaining slightly over 6 percent. That percentage is based on 10,337 tests taken on Wednesday, state data shows. Overall, there have been over 1.2 million COVID-19 tests administered in Westchester since March.

As of Tuesday, there were 359 virus patients in Westchester hospitals, a 309-case increase since Election Day, Latimer said. The county has approximately 3,000 hospital beds, not including the 110 beds set up at the County Center, which has been turned into a field hospital.

“Clearly the spike that we’re seeing is indeed the second wave, that was predicted and now is certainly with us as we go forward,” Latimer said.

Putnam County’s total caseload has reached 3,560, according to the state, with 71 additional positive cases recorded on Thursday. The county’s daily positivity rate remains over 8.50 percent, with 784 tests administered Wednesday, state data shows.

Putnam County currently has 945 active cases.

There have been 66 coronavirus-related deaths in Putnam. No new deaths were reported on Thursday.

Statewide there were 10,178 new positive cases on Thursday, according to the state tracker. The daily positivity rate is now 5.15 percent.

The state recorded 92 additional COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 27,498 since March.

Total hospitalizations are at 5,164, an increase of 171 over the previous day, according to state data. Across the state there has been a total of 743,242 positive coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic.

Here are the latest updates on Dec. 11

With COVID-19 cases rapidly rising in Westchester and Putnam counties, residents are more at risk than ever of catching the virus, especially with the holidays upon us.

Health officials are asking those to be aware of any symptoms relating to the virus, including fever, chills, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, or new loss of taste or smell. Other symptoms include, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

If you’re feeling sick or plan to travel in the coming weeks, here are a few places where you can get tested for coronavirus. Be sure to call ahead to make an appointment prior to arriving for a test.

Mobile COVID-19 testing events are also scheduled throughout the county through Dec. 16. All testing will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. as follows:

Friday at Church of Saint Ann on 25 Eastern Avenue in Ossining

Saturday at Peekskill City Hall at 840 Main Street

Sunday at the Municipal Parking Lot behind Neri Bakery in Port Chester

Dec. 16 at the Municipal Parking Lot behind Neri Bakery in Port Chester

An appointment is required prior to arrival. Patients will be asked for insurance but do not need it to obtain a test. There is no co-pay for a COVID-19 tests and individuals will not be billed. Click HERE to register.

School News & Business Closures

Business Closures

Pour in Mount Kisco has closed temporarily after an employee signaled he may have been exposed to COVID-19. All employees will be tested for the virus while the restaurant undergoes a necessary cleaning process.

In Peekskill, Factoria, River Outpost, and Fin & Brew will be closed for the winter out of an abundance of caution with coronavirus cases rapidly increasing locally.

School Closures

Carmel High School will transition to remote learning through Jan. 8, with the remaining Carmel Central School District buildings beginning remote learning Dec. 14 to Jan. 8.

Greenburgh Central School District has transitioned all schools to remote learning through Dec. 21, for now.

Peekskill City School District will close and shift to virtual learning through Jan. 4.

White Plains Public Schools transition to remote learning through Dec. 14.

All students in 6 East, Hybrid One and Two at Fox Lane Middle School will learn remotely at home through Dec. 15th.

All students in 8S, Hybrid One and Two at Fox Lane Middle School will learn remotely for the rest of the week.

Westchester Active Coronavirus Cases by Municipality

Here are the active cases by municipality in Westchester as of Thursday. With a lag between the total number of cases confirmed by the state and the tally of cases by town, the total number of municipal cases might be slightly different than what the county’s active cases reflects.

Ardsley – 37

Bedford – 147

Briarcliff Manor – 47

Bronxville – 41

Buchanan – 12

Cortlandt – 152

Croton-on-Hudson – 45

Dobbs Ferry – 67

Eastchester – 146

Elmsford – 47

Greenburgh – 234

Harrison – 171

Hastings-on-Hudson – 21

Irvington – 31

Larchmont – 24

Lewisboro – 83

Mamaroneck Town – 39

Mamaroneck Village – 166

Mount Kisco – 146

Mount Pleasant – 167

Mount Vernon – 283

New Castle – 58

New Rochelle – 526

North Castle – 76

North Salem – 36

Ossining Town – 33

Ossining Village – 218

Peekskill – 229

Pelham – 51

Pelham Manor – 25

Pleasantville – 41

Port Chester – 229

Pound Ridge – 21

Rye Brook – 45

Rye City – 94

Scarsdale – 71

Sleepy Hollow – 72

Somers – 104

Tarrytown – 60

Tuckahoe – 19

White Plains – 454

Yonkers – 1,152

Yorktown – 239

If your business or school district may have been exposed to COVID-19, please email ayoung@theexaminernews.com to be placed on our daily COVID-19 list.