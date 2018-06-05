Construction of Mohansic Trailway in Yorktown Kicks Off

National Trails Day was marked in Yorktown Saturday morning with a ceremonial start of construction of the Mohansic Trailway in a wooded area near French Hill School on Baldwin Road.

The Mohansic Trailway, a joint project of the Town of Yorktown and the Yorktown Trail Town Committee, is a 0.4-mile missing link in the town’s network of 60 miles of trails. The work is being funded by two grants totaling $20,000 from the Hudson River Valley Greenway, supplemented with funds from the town.

“This town is progress and preservation. This is so important,” said Yorktown Supervisor Ilan Gilbert. “It’s just a wonderful resource. Another asset of Yorktown that has been overlooked.”

Yorktown residents Walt and Jane Daniels, who former Supervisor Susan Siegel dubbed “Ms. Yorktown Trail Lady,” will be overseeing the day-to-day construction of the Trailway, which will be done mostly by volunteers.

It is estimated the work on the Trailway, which includes a 600-foot boardwalk that will be built over a wetland and three bridges over streams and culverts, will take approximately 10 to 14 months to finish. A portion of the Trailway will connect to FDR State Park.

It is anticipated the Yorktown Town Board will designate the Trailway land as parkland.