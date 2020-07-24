Connecticut Man Arrested on Felony Drug Charge in Hawthorne

A 42-year-old Waterbury, Conn. man was arrested Wednesday after Westchester County police seized more than two kilos of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Mount Pleasant.

The suspect, Orlando Garcia, was charged with the felony of first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following the stop on the Saw Mill River Parkway. He was also charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, a misdemeanor.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on July 22, Garcia was stopped for traffic violations as he drove southbound on the parkway near county police headquarters in Hawthorne. Garcia was taken into custody when a computer check revealed that his license was suspended and that he had an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court to answer a charge of Driving While Ability Impaired by Drugs, a misdemeanor.

During the subsequent investigation, which included the use of the narcotics detection canine Philly, officers located a sealed cardboard box in the vehicle containing 4.3 pounds of a substance believed to be fentanyl.

Garcia was arraigned in Mount Pleasant Town Court and remanded to the Westchester County Jail in Valhalla.