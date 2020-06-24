Confident Rocah Stops Short of Declaring Victory; Primary Vote Counting Could Take Two Weeks

The campaign for Mimi Rocah, the challenger for the Democratic nomination for Westchester district attorney, exuded confidence late Tuesday evening that results recorded so far “leaves little chance” of incumbent Anthony Scarpino retaining his seat.

Rocah acknowledged she was hesitant to put out a statement with thousands of votes still to be counted but appeared certain that she would emerge victorious.

“While tonight’s results are preliminary, and it is imperative that every vote is counted, our lead is extremely strong and the strength of our support so far makes it clear that we will win this primary,” Rocah said in a statement. “We look forward to focusing on and winning the election in November, and reforming criminal justice in our county.”

With 14 out of 949 districts reporting from Tuesday’s in-person vote, she led Scarpino 74 to 26 percent (2,721-978). In results from early voting that was conducted from June 13-21, she led by more than a 2-1 margin.

The Westchester County Board of Elections estimated 50,000 absentee ballots won’t begin to be counted for a week.

With heavy turnout reported across the county in addition to the large number of paper ballots and only fractional vote counts available Tuesday night, two Democratic candidates for the 17th Congressional District races said they don’t expect final results to be known until sometime in early July.

However, with less than 2 percent of Tuesday’s vote in Westchester counted, Mondaire Jones sprinted to a clear early lead among the Democratic candidates. He also was ahead in Westchester early voting by a nearly 4-1 margin and was leading Adam Schleifer 6,822-4,536 in Rockland County’s Tuesday vote. Early voting results for Rockland were unavailable as was the number of absentee ballots to be counted.

Earlier Tuesday evening, Evelyn Farkas and Schleifer each addressed their supporters virtually and said that the strong voter participation would take the Board of Elections two weeks to count all the votes. The Schleifer campaign reported that at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday evening there were still people on line to vote at Horace Greeley High School.

On the Republican side for the 17th Congressional District nomination, Maureen McArdle Schulman was leading Yehudis Gottesfeld in both the Westchester and Rockland Tuesday vote and in Westchester’s early voting.

In two Assembly races, there were minimal results available late Tuesday night. Just 1 of 123 districts were reporting in the 92nd Assembly District where incumbent Thomas Abinanti was looking to win the nomination over Jennifer Williams. In the five-candidate 93rd Assembly District only four of 116 districts had reported with Bedford Supervisor Chris Burdick holding a 47-vote lead over Kristen Browde.