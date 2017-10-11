Con Edison Pipeline Work Has Yorktown Officials Unplugged

The Town of Yorktown is hoping to get more control over a gas pipeline replacement project being performed by Con Edison that has created problems and complaints.

Two weeks ago, town officials issued a stop work order on any future repairs until an agreement can be reached between both parties on the parameters of the road disruption throughout Yorktown that is expected to take six to seven years, according to Highway Superintendent Dave Paganelli.

“If you rely on this road, it’s been a problem,” Supervisor Michael Grace said during a recent press conference at the intersection of Gomer Street and London Road, where traffic was limited to one lane. “We find it objectionable to have our roads and cul-de-sacs used as storage yards for vehicles and equipment.”

Con Edison has a $10,000-a-year permit to open roads with Yorktown’s Highway Department, but town officials are going to request more funds as security moving forward. Con Edison is planning to finish the work on Gomer Street by the end of November.

“We’re dissatisfied with the project. We’re dissatisfied with the results,” Grace stressed. “There’s a lot of uncertainty about what is going on, the rehabilitation of the roadways that have been ripped up and how far they are going.”

However, Grace noted an initial meeting with Con Ed officials went well.

“Con Edison has been very cooperative, very responsive, which is what we were hoping for,” he said.

Westchester County Legislator John Testa (R/Peekskill) said similar work in Peekskill by Con Edison caused city officials to take action.

“Local neighborhoods are frustrated. The issue is getting the roads done as soon as possible,” Testa said. “The cooperation we’re getting now should have been done in the beginning.”