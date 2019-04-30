Community Lends Support to Hen Hud High Student with Cancer

More than $62,000 was raised online in three days last week for a Hendrick Hudson High School freshman batting cancer.

A GoFundMe account, entitled Alex’s Army, was created by Alicia Moraitis April 26, one day after Alexandra Figueroa, 15, who had recently discovered a mass on her shoulder that was growing rapidly, was diagnosed with metastatic Ewing’s Sarcoma.

According to the GoFundMe account, where 672 people pledged $62,274 as of Monday morning, the cancer has metastasized to Figueroa’s lungs and she will begin aggressive chemotherapy and radiation immediately at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center in New York City. Figueroa is expected to spend at least eight days a month in the hospital for treatment for a while.

“We are asking for your help because, as you can imagine, Alex’s parents, Jennifer and Rick, need to focus all of their energy on helping Alex through these treatments. We would like to relieve them of as much financial burden as possible, as to avail them to fight beside Alex as much as they are able,” Moraitis stated on the page.

“Alex is an honors student, an accomplished athlete, and a beautiful soul. She is a loyal friend to so many, an amazing daughter and the most important person in her younger sister Madison’s life,” the appeal continued. “Anything you can possibly contribute, no matter how seemingly small, will be of great help to the family and deeply appreciated by all who love Alex. If you are unable to contribute monetarily, please pray for Alex’s recovery and for strength for her family and friends and please share this campaign. Alex needs our help. Let’s show her what we can do when we come together in support of one another.”

Donations poured in quickly and many sent their well-wishes to Figueroa and her family as well.

“Alex is one the people who brightens a room just be being in it. Now it’s time to send light her way. Sending her and her family light, love and strength to get through this most difficult time. Love you, Alex!” Laura Pereira stated.

“Alex, you are truly an inspiration to so many. You are a beautiful, strong, and brave girl. Keep fighting, you got this!” Heather Kupa stated.

Figueroa’s grandparents, Stathe and Patricia Moraitis, posted a thank you to Alex’s Army and the growing number of supporters.

“Alexandra has always been a perfect child, always compassionate and caring of others. The strength and optimism she has demonstrated over the past few difficult weeks and the tremendous support shown by not only her family, friends and their families, classmates/teachers and the community has confirmed to us just how “special” Alex truly is,” they stated. “Whether you have found the time to offer a donation and/or simply a comment of love and support, your responses have been overwhelming. We THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts! May God bless you all, your families, loved ones and especially your children. We kindly ask that you please continue to keep Alex in your thoughts and prayers.”

Anyone who would like to make a donation can visit: https://www.gofundme.com/alex039s-army. A pasta dinner fundraiser for Figueroa will be held Tuesday, May 14 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the high school.