Community Help Sought for Mahopac Woman Who Lost Home in Fire

A GoFundMe account has been set up for a Mahopac woman, known for her volunteerism, whose home was destroyed by a fire last week.

More than $26,000 had been pledged as of Monday for Marianne Chaluisan, who was able to escape unharmed with her husband, son and three dogs from their home on Geymer Drive on July 15.

Mahopac Falls Volunteer Fire Department First Assistant Chief Robert Trace reported observing heavy smoke from about half-a-mile away enroute to the blaze at about 7:18 p.m.

Firefighters dispatched to the scene discovered heavy fire on the front and side of the two-story wood frame ranch home, as well as engulfing an unoccupied vehicle located next to the structure. Crews immediately went to work to extinguish the fire on the exterior of the building and performed an aggressive interior attack in an attempt to suppress the fire.

The home sustained significant heat and smoke damage throughout and was deemed uninhabitable. The cause of the fire is being investigated for cause and origin by the Putnam County Fire Investigation Team. One firefighter and one civilian refused medical attention at the scene.

Mahopac volunteers were assisted by firefighters from Carmel, Somers, Putnam Valley and Mohegan Lake.

“Marianne has done so much to help this community. Now she needs our help,” said Scott Reing, chairman of the Putnam County Democratic Committee, who created the GoFundMe page for Chaluisan.

Chaluisan is known as the originator of the popular Mahopac Moms Facebook page. She also was involved in an effort to distribute masks during the COVID-19 pandemic and organized the Back the Blue march in Putnam last year to support police.

The Putnam Sheriff’s Department urged people to contribute to Chaluisan’s cause at www.gofundme.com/f/help-marianne-chaluisan-after-her-house-fire.

“On Thursday evening, one of our biggest fans lost her home in a fire. Marianne Chaluisan has been a stalwart supporter of our department and a person in the community whose name equates with selflessness,” the Sheriff’s Department posted. “She lost everything. A GoFundMe page has been set up for her and her family as they try to rebuild their lives. Please consider helping her who has done so much for others.”