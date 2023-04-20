Community Gun Buyback Event Planned in Peekskill April 22

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

The Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, Peekskill NAACP, Peekskill Police Department and the City of Peekskill will be hosting a community gun buyback event on Sat., April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the United Methodist Church located at 1040 Main St. in Peekskill.

Eligible participants will be offered up to $250 in pre-paid gift cards for surrendered firearms with no questions asked.

“As the first branch of the national NAACP to have established in Westchester County nearly 90 years ago, the Peekskill NAACP has been leading the fight against violence in our communities while promoting peace and safety for generations,” said Peekskill NAACP President Priscilla Augustin. “It is meaningful to have valued partners at the Westchester County DA’s Office, Peekskill Police Department and the Peekskill City Mayor’s Office supporting events we have been organizing for decades.”

“The Peekskill Police Department is proud to partner with the District Attorney’s Office, the Peekskill NAACP and the Mayor’s Office for this community gun buyback event, which is an opportunity for the public to help us potentially prevent the next possible gun-related incident, as well as keep guns out of the wrong hands,” said Peekskill Police Chief Leo Dylewski. “It’s also a chance to get rid of old firearms lying around the home as a good measure of safety.”

Guns must be unloaded and placed in a plastic bag, paper bag or box. If transported by car, guns must be unloaded and, in the trunk, placed in a plastic bag, paper bag or box. Identification will not be required and no questions will be asked.

Participants will be offered money in the form of pre-paid gift cards: $250 for assault rifles, $200 for handguns, $100 for shotguns or rifles, and $25 for non-working guns. Payment is subject to inspection and screening by onsite officials. There is no limit to the number of firearms that can be surrendered. 3-D printed guns are not eligible for the buyback program.

Licensed gun dealers and active or retired members of law enforcement are not eligible to participate.