Class A Boys Hoops Notebook

No.2 Panas, No.4 Hen Advance to Class A Semis, Could Collide

In a perfect world, neighboring rivals Walter Panas and Hendrick Hudson will survive the Section 1 Class A semifinals at the Westchester County Center today and advance to Saturday’s sectional title tilt at Pace University (4:30 p.m.). Perfect worlds don’t often exist, but imagine the hype if fourth-seeded, title-starved Hen Hud found a way past No.8 Ardsley (15-7), which should/could happen, and No.2 Panas fends off No.6 Tappan Zee (18-4) for the second time this season: Worlds would to collide!

Coach Jordan Hirsch’s Sailors (18-4) held up their end of the bargain in last Friday’s 59-52 overtime triumph of No.5 Byram Hills, while Coach Mike Auerbach’s Panthers (18-4) did likewise in a 73-66 win over No.7 Poughkeepsie.

PANAS G Brandon Hodge was clearly a man on a mission, dropping a career-high 38 points while dishing six assists on the defending Section 9 champion Pioneers, which sent the Panthers back to the semifinals for the first time since their 2014 championship season, just the second in school history (1997). Only perennial powerhouse TZ and the Hen Hud Ardsley winner stand between the Panthers and a third Section 1 title.

“We jumped out on them quickly,” said first-year Panas coach Mike Auerbach, the League II-C Coach of the Year. “I actually just can’t believe we have to play Tappan Zee again. Can’t imagine many teams have beaten them twice in a season over the last decade.”

Panas swingman Brandon Ramos added 17 points in the win while wing Joe Staino had nine and G Blake Breban (7 points) added a spark off the bench.

After a close first half, the Panthers assumed control in the third quarter, using a 25-16 edge that gave them a 55-41 lead entering the final stanza. But Hodge was simply uncontainable, the best he’s ever been.

“Hodge was fantastic,” Auerbach said. “He controlled the whole game. They really had no answer for him off the dribble. We try and just give him and Ramos space to operate and mix in a ball screen for them and let them do their thing. Hodge can get to any spot on the court he wants. With him it’s all decision-making and finishing. If the defense is collapsing on him, he’s got to find our shooters, if they’re not he’s going to have tons of chances to convert around the basket. He did a really good job balancing this. Poughkeepsie was staying home on our shooters, so it opened things up for him. His ability to finish with both hands too is huge at this level, especially at the speed he’s attacking the basket with.”

HEN HUD big man Kyle James got off to a slow start but ended strong with a team-high 21 points and a monster all-around effort. Sailor swingman Mekhi Gray added 12 points, 10 rebounds and a handful of key blocks as Hen Hud advanced to the semifinals for the first time since 1991.

“I’m so happy for our guys,” coach Jordan Hirsch said. ” I’m so happy for our guys. They have knocked down some long-standing barriers this season within our own school history and working on Section 1. Playing at home in front of our community in such a great environment, that’s a memory that our players and all of their friends and family will have forever. That’s what I love about sports, the opportunity to create amazing memories. Our community has been so supportive and the guys on our team really work so hard to put an effort on the floor every night that everyone can be proud of. We were very happy to practice this weekend and we are looking forward to another huge challenge against Ardsley.”

Bobcat G Skylar Sinon led No. 5 Byram Hills (16-6) with 23 points. Willy Samsen added 13, but neither could generate much in OT when Hen Hud held the Bobcats to just three points.

Contributions came in all forms, including an All-Section football player who played his best basketball game when called upon to do so.

“I work so hard every day with my team and it’s just confidence,” said swingman Mike Fasolino, a punishing LB/TE on the grid, who had four big points in overtime. “It is amazing, this entire season is, and we’re not ready for it to end yet. I don’t see that happening at any point right now.”

Ending the drought was all anyone could talk about, senior Austin Fraser admitted.

“It’s been a while since our program has given anything like this to the community,” said the point guard, who was clutch throughout the fourth quarter and OT. “Everyone is happy to have this win. This is the biggest win we’ve ever had. We all love each other and that’s the key.”

James admits the club is far from satisfied.

“This feels amazing, we dreamed of this for so long,” said James. “I’m so happy for our coaching staff because they’ve been dreaming about this moment a lot longer than we have. This is the biggest win I’ve ever been a part of, ever. We’re taking the section, I have full confidence in this team. We can beat any team left, I think. We’re ready!”