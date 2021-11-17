CHHOP Turkey Trot to Benefit Homeless Sat. in Peekskill

A fun-filled event for participants of all ages to benefit the hungry and homeless in Peekskill is slated for Saturday in the city’s downtown.

Hosted by CHHOP, a non-profit organization based in Peekskill, the one-mile 2021 Peekskill Turkey Trot will begin at 9 a.m. (registration 8 a.m.) Nov. 20 at the Gazebo.

As a registration “fee,” participants are asked to bring a frozen turkey — and even run with it if the spirit moves them. The turkeys will be collected and later be distributed to individuals who could benefit from such a donation.

“What better time than Thanksgiving to call upon the goodwill of the community to help those facing food insecurity?” said Cynthia Knox, Esq., CEO of CHHOP. “Everybody should be able to share in the bounty of the season and have access to healthy food year-round. Fred’s Pantry, one of CHHOP’s flagship programs, is committed to making that happen, distributing wholesome foods to approximately 1,300 clients each week.”

Opening remarks will be made by Westchester dignitaries, including County Executive George Latimer, State Senator Pete Harckham, Peekskill Mayor-Elect Vivian McKenzie, County Legislator Colin Smith, and Peekskill business executive Louie Lanza.

CHHOP anticipates distributing 300 turkeys to area residents, including those purchased from Feeding Westchester, and those donated by Turkey Trot participants.

“I am proud to be associated with an event like the Turkey Trot, where local businesses and residents can unite to support CHHOP’s worthy cause — to provide much-needed food to our fellow Westchester residents,” Latimer stated. “In a county such as ours, and during times like these, we all need to step up and do what we can to help those who are experiencing hunger and homelessness.”

A post-race party will continue under the Gazebo, where participants can enjoy refreshments and prizes will be awarded for such categories as: biggest/heaviest turkey, best costume, largest group, funniest costume and most enthusiastic. For registration and more information visit: www.chhop.org/turkeytrot.

CHHOP encourages Turkey Trot race participants and everyone who’s interested to donate healthy food — such as squash, sweet potatoes, beets and other root vegetables — that can be distributed along with the turkeys later that day. Items can be purchased at the Peekskill Farmers’ Market (16 S. Division St.) and can be dropped off November 15—19 at the Hudson Valley Gateway Chamber of Commerce (1 S. Division St.) in addition to being accepted at the event on Nov. 20.