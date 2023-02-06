Cherry on Toppin! Ossining Honors Obi, Retires No.1

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

By Ray Gallagher, Examiner Sports Editor @Directrays

A diamond in the rough since he first graced the Pride hardwood his junior year, Obi Toppin, the one-time shy student at Ossining High School, returned to the grassroots of what has become an NBA grand-slam career, which has seen the Ossining grad — circa 2016 — go from an unsolicited high school prep, to NCAA Player of the Year at Dayton, to the No.1 pick of the NY Knicks (No.8 overall) and the reigning NBA Slam Dunk champ.

Toppin was back in his old stomping grounds – with family and friends – before the Pride took the court Friday in a 61-45 win over Saunders for the ceremony to retire his No.1 jersey.

“It’s an honor to finally have something for our side,” Toppin joked, noting the five retired Pride jerseys on the opposite wall (all NYS state championship girls). “I appreciate everybody coming. It’s great to feel the love.”

Ossining Coach Mike Casey shared the gut-wrenching moments that followed a crushing overtime playoff loss to Saunders in 2016, a season in which Toppin scored double digits in every game but one (a 51-47 win over Hen Hud).

“Obi told everyone in that locker room he loved them, he cared for them and that the brotherhood we built that season would never be broken,” Casey said. “As evidence of that, all of his teammates are here today.”

As were family, friends, fans, and a throng of local media, who were once awed by his play and now witnessed Toppin soaking in the ceremony despite the uncertainty of his NBA future with the trade deadline upcoming and endless rumors swirling.

“Let’s hope he stays a Knick forever,” Casey said of the Ossining all-time great.