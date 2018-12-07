Chappaqua Whole Foods Opening Postponed; Traffic Safety Concerns Cited

The New Castle town and planning boards have agreed to postpone Whole Foods’ Dec. 12 opening due to traffic and safety concerns.

The boards concluded Friday morning in a special meeting at town hall that it was not feasible to vote on a temporary certificate of occupancy on Tuesday night and have Whole Foods open Wednesday morning.

The town’s traffic consultant, Lou Luglio, is planning to circulate a memo to town officials spelling out what will be expected of Chappaqua Crossing developer Summit/Greenfield and have that memo reach company representatives by Saturday. The memo will be sent to town officials later today.

Despite Summit/Greenfield’s agreement within the last week to construct a temporary left turn lane from northbound Route 117 onto Roaring Brook Road and to pay for New Castle police officers to direct traffic near the site, town officials were uneasy about having the 40,000-square-foot supermarket open with several unresolved traffic issues.

For example, it is unclear when three utility polls will be relocated on the southbound side of Route 117, complicating the preparation of a righthand turn lane onto Roaring Brook Road.

There is currently no date for when Whole Foods may open, although some town officials suggested to have the store open on a Saturday so it would not conflict with traffic from the nearby Horace Greeley High School and mid-week commuters.

