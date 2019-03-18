Chappaqua Shows Solidarity With Local Muslims After Mass Shooting

The afternoon following two mass shootings at mosques that killed 50 people in New Zealand, about 100 community members joined Muslims in solidarity during their Friday prayers at the First Congregational Church in Chappaqua.

“We were, to be honest with you, surprised by the outpouring of support that came today, in person, by all the other faiths,” said Hussein Elzoghby of the Upper Westchester Muslim Society (UWMS).

Elzoghby said Friday’s prayer service in Christchurch, New Zealand, where dozens were also wounded, was similar to those that are held every Friday by the UWMS locally.

“It’s tragic that someone would take advantage of the gathering for Friday services, like an equivalent gathering for Christians for Sunday services, to commit such horror,” he said.

The UWMS has been sharing space at the First Congregational Church of Chappaqua since November, 2017, and will continue to do so until their new mosque on Pinesbridge Road is ready, said Rev. Dr. Martha Jacobs, pastor at the Orchard Ridge Road church. They also have an office and a space that is designated as their mosque for their daily prayers and weekday evening school classes.

About 100 community members attended Friday’s service, including several local elected officials or their representatives, to voice their support. One of those was Mount Pleasant Councilwoman Francesca Hagadus-McHale, who removed her shoes and covered her head to stand with the local Muslim community.

“One of the things that struck me about the service was that hate will not win,” she said.

Nancy Fink, state Sen. Peter Harckham’s director of communications, echoed the sentiment that the community’s solidarity was stronger than any act of violence.

“There’s a lot more love in the world than hate, and people have a lot more in common than they don’t,” Fink said. “When a tragedy strikes, we all come together and rail against the kind of hate that perpetrated this awful act.”

Harckham condemned the shootings and expressed his solidarity with the Muslim community.

“Freedom of religion is one of our most precious beliefs,” he said in a statement. “Every person has a right to worship in peace without fear of violence. My deepest condolences go out to the Muslim community, and the victims and their families will be in my prayers.”

Statements of condemnation were also issued by Westchester County’s Human Rights Commission and The Holocaust & Human Rights Education, with each organization pledging to stop hate-fueled violence.

“In Westchester, we strive to build strong relationships with worshipers of all faiths as we understand that our community belongs to all of us,” said Rev. Doris Dalton, chair of the Human Rights Commission. “Together, we can overcome this wretched hatred.”

County Department of Public Safety Commissioner Thomas Gleason said that in light of last Friday’s shootings, last weekend the department conducted increased inspections at all houses of worship within its jurisdiction.

Elzoghby stressed the need for compassion.

“We are grieving,” he said. “All we can say about this is that we grieve for the loss, and we ask mercy for those who committed it.”

Police urge anyone who sees suspicious activity to call their local police agency or the New York State Toll Free Tips Line at 1-866-723-3697.

Church to Hold Interfaith Vigil Wednesday Evening

The First Congregational Church of Chappaqua will host the Chappaqua Interfaith Council’s community-wide vigil in memory of those killed at two New Zealand mosques last Friday and in support of peace and the right of people to worship as they choose. The vigil will take place this Wednesday, Mar. 20 at 7 p.m. at First Congregational Church’s Centennial Hall, located at 210 Orchard Ridge Rd. in Chappaqua. The entire community is invited.