Chappaqua Crossing Whole Foods Scheduled to Open Dec. 12

Whole Foods Market announced Tuesday that it will open the new 40,000 square-foot store at Chappaqua Crossing on Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 9 a.m.

Opening day celebrations will include complementary coffee and pastries outside starting at 8 a.m. until the store opens an hour later, a free shopping bag giveaway to the first 200 customers, product demonstrations and sampling throughout the store.

“We are excited to be part of the greater Chappaqua and Northern Westchester community,” said Store Team Leader Alex Saa. “We aim to preserve the character of this renowned location while offering the highest quality food that the people from New Castle and beyond have been waiting for.”

The store will offer a selection of locally sourced options, grab-and-go prepared foods and natural and organic grocery items. Each item sold in the store meets Whole Foods Market’s quality standards and is free of artificial flavors, colors, sweeteners, preservatives and hydrogenated fats.

The store will also feature Pizza Parlor, a 37-seat, fast-casual dining and beverage space offering pizza from a wood-burning oven and a menu of antipasti and hearth-roasted main and side dishes. A curated selection of beer from local breweries and wines by the glass will also be served. Pizza Parlor will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Whole Foods had announced earlier this year a grand opening for Nov. 8 but various delays postponed its debut at the former Reader’s Digest site that is being transformed into a mixed-use campus.

This is the fourth Whole Foods in Westchester. There are other locations in Yonkers, Port Chester and White Plains.

Other features at the Chappaqua store will include:

A fresh produce department with seasonal fruits and vegetables, including selections from regional growers.

A full-service butcher department featuring truffle-primed, dry-aged beef and holiday roasts, as well as a seafood department with heat-and-serve seafood ramekins and holiday salads and caviar.

An expansive bakery offering a full line of scratch breads and rolls and baked goods including layer cakes, brownies, muffins, coffee cakes, Bundt cakes and cornbread, including vegan, gluten free and other special diet offerings.

Prepared food bars with seasonal vegan and organic options, salad bar, soup wells, self-serve pizza, Kikka sushi and a freshly made-to-order fajita venue.

A full-service Allegro Coffee Bar with nitro cold-brewed coffee and tea and seasonal smoothies.

A specialty beauty and body care department featuring local lines Bogavia Skincare and LUX Natural.

An expansive selection of local beers.

Whole Foods Chappaqua is expected to have 230 full-time and part-time employees and be open daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The campus’s other major entity, the 40,000-square-foot Life Time Fitness, now anticipates a January opening, company representatives recently said. There will also be a variety of smaller shops and businesses as part of the 120,000 square feet of retail space.