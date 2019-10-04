Chappaqua Children’s Book Fest to Be Bigger and Better Than Ever

If you thought that the Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival has been a smashing success, wait until you see what’s in store this Saturday at Robert E. Bell Middle School from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The annual event, in its seventh year, is the largest children’s book festival in the metropolitan area. Now, it has been expanded to include 145 authors and illustrators, more than 50 percent larger than in previous years. There will also be four literature panels for teachers, librarians and families to attend throughout the day.

Dawn Greenberg, the festival’s founder, said the event has proven to be so popular that the decision was made to try and accommodate additional authors. The Chappaqua School District allowed organizers to use the middle school field, which will enable organizers to provide the necessary room to keep up with demand.

Previously, there had been room for about 90 authors and illustrators. Despite the extra space, there is still a wait list, Greenberg said.

“We’re clearly becoming somewhere you travel to, which is flattering,” Greenberg said. “It’s going to be a little bit of an experiment to see how it works.”

A big coup for the festival was being able to attract two big-name children’s authors – Jarrett Krosoczka and Cece Bell – along with more than 50 other new authors and the return of most of those who attended last year, she said.

The four panel discussions, to be held inside the middle school, will each feature several of the authors and address various topics that will be of interest to adults and some children, Greenberg said.

The first panel, Keeping It Real: Authors Discuss Writing Nonfiction for Young Readers, will be moderated by Michele McAvoy, an award-winning children’s book author and host of the popular kidlit podcast, “MY MESSY MUSE,” It will bring authors, illustrators, teachers and librarians together to celebrate books.

The Girls in the World panel will include middle school book authors Barbara Dee, Lisa Greenwald and Veera Hiranandani who will share their perspectives on the issues of identity, friendship, boundaries and home and on adolescent girls’ development, growth and empowerment.

Next, the discussion All the Feels: How Books Help Kids Understand Their Emotions will discuss the panelists’ works that address emotions and how books can help children deal with their feelings. It will be moderated by Ronni Diamondstein, a retired school library media specialist, a former member of the festival’s board of directors, freelance writer and a member of the Chappaqua Library’s Board of Trustees.

The final panel will be Project Lit, formed from the national, grassroots literacy movement through which educators empower young people by sharing books that make them feel seen, heard, affirmed and valued.

While the emphasis throughout the day is clearly books and reading, there will be plenty of fun to be had. Art projects highlighting books at the festival, mural painting, juggling and tightrope walking, hair braiding and learning a musical instrument will be available. Also, KidLit TV, the first free multimedia website connecting parents and educators with authors and their books, will be filming and broadcasting live from the festival.

Then there is musical entertainment and a gourmet food court consisting of a variety of food trucks.

The Great Chappaqua Bake Sale returns (see previous page) to raise money for No Kid Hungry.

Greenberg said the question going forward will be whether to confine the festival to one day or make it a two-day event. She has also toyed with starting a festival in New York City.

While the event attracts families from throughout the tristate area and authors from around the country, the Chappaqua Children’s Book Festival has become a drawing card for the town, Greenberg said.

“Part of it was how can we use this to make Chappaqua more of a destination, to put us on the map,” she said. “People do enjoy the town.”

A key change this year is the closure of South Greeley Avenue between Woodburn Avenue and Town Hall to vehicular traffic. Those driving are asked to park in the train station parking lot by coming over the Route 120 bridge or via Washington Avenue. Greenberg said the Washington Avenue access point will have ingress and egress for the day.

Robert E. Bell Middle School is located at 50 Senter St. but the festival is accessible from South Greeley Avenue. It will be held rain or shine. For more information and a complete list of authors who will be attending, visit www.ccbfestival.org or its Facebook page.