Chappaqua Board of Ed Appoints New Greeley Assistant Principal

The Chappaqua Board of Education this week appointed a new assistant principal for Horace Greeley High School.

Adam Schoenbart, who has served in the same post at Darien High School in Connecticut, will start work in Chappaqua on July 29. Schoenbart’s responsibilities include supporting instruction, special education co-taught classes and electives across grades 9-12.

“Adam will be a tremendous asset and resource for our high school community,” said Chappaqua Superintendent of Schools Dr. Christine Ackerman. “His proven track record of leveraging traditional instructional methods with technology and innovation to transform student learning and professional development aligns perfectly with what we are striving to accomplish at Greeley.”

His education career began at Ossining High School, where he taught English and later worked as a Capstone and instructional technology coach supporting digital portfolios, a flipped classroom instructional model and the advancement of student-centered instruction.

A Google for Education certified trainer, Schoenbart was named one of the National School Board Association’s “20 to Watch” educational technology leaders in 2016. He also received the Lower Hudson Regional Information Center Pioneer Award for Distinguished Technology Teacher in 2014, and was the runner-up for the Tech & Learning Leader of the Year award in 2017.

He also consults, writes and presents about teaching and educational technology.

Schoenbart earned his bachelor’s degree in secondary English education from Ithaca College and master’s in Teaching of Adolescent English from Teachers College. He also holds a professional diploma in educational leadership and a Doctor of Education Degree in educational leadership from Manhattanville College.