Catalina Proud of His Record Leading Peekskill Last Four Years

On December 9, Peekskill Mayor Frank Catalina will be tying the knot for the second time and saying, “I do” to Regina Peniovich, in what he called “Chapter Two” of his personal life.

On November 7, Catalina is hoping voters go to the polls and say yes for a third term he feels he has earned leading the city as the 22nd mayor.

“I love Peekskill. I never envisioned being the mayor (growing up). It has been the greatest privilege and honor of my life,” Catalina said in his longtime law office on Brown Street.

Catalina, 60, attended Assumption School and graduated from Peekskill High School in 1975. He has a long history with city government, serving as deputy corporation counsel from 1982 to 1990, counsel to the Peekskill Housing Authority from 1992 to 1999 and corporation counsel from 2000 to 2001 before unseating Mary Foster for mayor in 2013.

He said he sought the mayor’s seat because of fiscal management at City Hall and no economic growth over several years, two significant areas he maintained he has spearheaded a turnaround that has gotten the positive attention of regional onlookers.

“I knew we could do better. The city was on the verge of being taken over by the state comptroller,” Catalina said. “This is a very important election. Is Peekskill better off now than it was four years ago? We have straightened out our finances while looking forward. We increased services. Just in the things we have done Peekskill will have financial stability for the next 10 to 12 years. We have a great record that really can’t be attacked. I have strived to lead the city the way I try to live my life.”

When he took office, Catalina said Peekskill had an unrestricted fund balance of $7,500. As of the beginning of this year, the city’s fund balance was approximately $2.7 million. Besides clamping down on outside studies and consultants, Catalina proudly boasted about $480 million of new construction underway in Peekskill.

“I brought an attitude into City Hall that we’re not wasting money on things,” he said. “I think the greatest accomplishments have been reversal of the financial mess and bringing in development. You can’t have one without the other. There’s so much more we can do.”

Catalina mentioned he was also proud of finalizing the Central Firehouse, which is planned to be completed in the spring. He said he was successful in cutting the size of the firehouse by one-third and the cost by about 40%.

“It’s a great story that we brought eight to 10 years of studies to an end,” Catalina said. “The plan was too big.”

Catalina, a Republican, said he has been able to fulfill many promises despite having a Democratic-controlled council, something he explained he has had to learn how to work with.

“It’s been a shell game,” he said. “Instead of what’s best for Peekskill, I think they look at it as what does Frank want and what do they want. I have been very successful at it. It’s a shame that we have to do it that way.”

Catalina is running on the “Peekskill United” ticket with Councilman Joe Torres and registered Democrats Luis Segarra and Robert Sullivan.

“I run as an independent. I govern as an independent. I am the bipartisan candidate,” he said. “I’m all about Peekskill. That’s all I care about.”

As for his opponent, Councilman Andre Rainey, Catalina said he takes his candidacy seriously since the Democrats hold a decisive registered voters’ edge, but he maintained Rainey has done very little during his two years on the council and is not qualified to be mayor.

“Andre Rainey doesn’t have the temperament, the judgement or the experience to be mayor,” Catalina remarked. “He’s a flawed candidate. He doesn’t understand the finances. This is a $37 million corporation. This is not a joke. He hasn’t significantly contributed to anything. He would make a great member of the school board. Every one of his issues is with the schools.”