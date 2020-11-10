Carmel Sweeps Arlington, Remains Unbeaten; Panas Ties Yorktown

Class A Somers, Class B Pleasantville Hitting Stride

If you read this notebook regularly, you knew before anyone that Section 1 would opt against hosting sectional championships in all competitive fall sports due to coronavirus concerns. Instead, as we told you last week, Section 1 has devised a regional tournament plan that will crown six champions in all: two in Southern Westchester (large and small schools), two in Northern Westchester/Putnam (large and small schools), one in Dutchess and one in Rockland.

CLASS AA

So, nobody remembers the last time CARMEL controlled their own destiny in terms of a league title; that’s because it’s never happened, according to first-year Coach Vasiliy Shevelchinsky.

“It’s exciting to think about it, but we don’t think it’s ever been done at Carmel,” the coach said after his Rams swept Arlington last Wednesday.

John Jay EF, which Carmel already defeated once, and RCK (2X) remain on the league docket, but the Rams control their own destiny after improving to 6-0 after a nifty cross from senior AJ Patino was headed home by senior JD Vargas in the waning moments of a 1-0 win over the Admirals, once the undeniable kings of the AA-North league.

Carmel G Joe Galeano made nine crucial saves for the clean sheet.

“With this congested schedule and barely any time to prepare in preseason makes it tough on all of us,” Shevelchinsky said. “Most teams have players banged up due to that. We have these quick turnarounds after each game with no recovery time, but this is where other players need to step up as well. The team believes in each other.

“I have to also thank the previous varsity coach (Tony Greco),” he added. “He was my high school coach and took me under his wing when I got into coaching. Having the same assistant (Kyle Cassidy) last few years has been a huge help as well, but it’s all about these kids. They have stepped it up.”

The Rams survived the Mahopac match last Monday with a 2-1 victory. Dylan Bates crossed the game-winning setup to Simon Douglas, who has emerged as a top sniper.

Nick Biagini, who is having a big season for the scrappy Indians, netted the lone Mahopac tally.

WHITE PLAINS senior M Eric Ramirez kept the Tigers in the unbeaten ranks with their lone goal in a 1-1 tie with Mamaroneck in what might have been a prelude to the Southern Westchester Large School regional championship game.

OSSINING striker Kevon Evans crossed over the Arlington goalie 12 minutes in to a 2-0 triumph over the Admirals, from Andrew Herran. Young Robert Mora provided some cushion when he tickled twine off an assist from Yohance Douglas. Matt Mione (5 saves notched the shutout for the Pride, who were also knocked off by Class A Greeley.

CLASS A

YORKTOWN discovered it cannot rest on its laurels after a 3-3 tie with PANAS, who put the lone blemish (a tie) on Yorktown’s 8-0-1 record.

“It was a tough game, but you have to give Panas the respect they deserve,” Yorktown junior striker George Popovic said. “They came out firing, playing like it was their last game of the season. We were flat the whole game, taking it lightly and it showed in the final score. We took that game as a learning experience: It shows we can’t underestimate any opponent and we have to treat our following games like it’s our last.”

Panas got a big dose of confidence when hotshot Kyle Arraiano headed home the game-tying score for the Panthers with a minute to play in regulation off a feed from Eddie Chicaiza, off a free kick. Alexsander Ramirez gave Panas a 1-0 lead. Husker Mason Murphy tied the game and Chris Judge converted a penalty kick to give the Huskers a 2-1 halftime lead. Panas’ Aidan Cole tied the score at 2-all, but David Dippolito had Yorktown back on top until the 79th minute.

“Overtime was a game of runs,” Panas boss Peter Pryschlak said. “I have to say that my boys rose to the occasion, playing a well-coached disciplined Yorktown team. We have great respect for that program and the season they are having. Hats off to Yorktown. We’ve been playing better and better each game. They boys have bought in and I’m proud of this team. In unprecedented times, we never know when our season will end. We’re focusing on one game at a time.”

Panas G Kyle Rizzo made eight saves to keep them in the match.

Yorktown also defeated John Jay-CR, 2-1 when Chris Judge erased a 1-0 deficit and George Popovic fought through a couple of tackles to bag the game-winner five minutes into the second half. Husker David D’Ippolito set up both goals for the Huskers, who are holding firm to the No.1 seed in the N.West/Put regional (large schools).

SOMERS is getting it going, just ask LAKELAND, whom the Tuskers defeated 6-2 and John Jay CR, which was on the shy side of a 7-0 whipping. Against Lakeland, Zane Bramson (2G, 2A), Jacques Verard, Daniel D’Ippolito, Jake Riina and Jack Silverman all tickled twine. Austin Beyeh and Sonny Sanchez kept the Hornets close.

Against Jay, junior hotshot Bennett Leitner scored twice in the first 30 minutes. Verard also scored a pair for the Tuskers, who saw Daniel D’Ippolito (1G, 1A) return with a flurry.

Lakeland finished off a pesky BREWSTER club, 3-2, when Derek Jaramillo scored with four minutes remaining to complete the 24-hour sweep of the Bears. Jaramillo (2G, 1A) and Sonny Karaqi (1G, 1A) did the damage up top. Bear Carlos Palma scored twice.

GREELEY is finally starting to reach its potential after a 4-0 win over WESTLAKE and a 3-2 triumph of reigning Class AA champion Ossining.

“So far, so good,” Greeley Coach Camp Shropshire said of the recent streak. “We’ve got Briarcliff and Edgemont before closing with White Plains; a three great games close to the season. Everything this season has been a gift, which we’re glad to be a part of.”

Against Westlake, senior captain Owen Parsons took a Diego Weiss feed for a 1-0 lead. Bennett Shropshire made it 3-0 from Simon Margolis and Dominick Larizza was set up by Alex Kassel in the second half, which was more than enough support for Quaker G Joe Lamb (3 saves) and the Greeley defense to sign off on a clean sheet.

In Greeley’s 3-2 win over Ossining, Shropshire laced the game-winning goal with eight minutes left, drilling a Jared Damon feed. Shrops’ also netted the game’s first goal before Ossining hotshot Kevon Evans tied the score at 1-all 13 minutes into the second half. Greeley’s feisty M Zach Eichenberg gave the Quakers a 2-1 lead but the Pride’s Lucas Zabarburu knotted things up again with 20 minutes to go.

PEEKSKILL broke open a close 3-0 win over PUTNAM VALLEY with three goals over the final 25 minutes. Johnny Morocho, Cesar Culajay and Lusvin Lopez each scored as the Red Devs (6-3) continued to surge.

CLASS B

PLEASANTVILLE remains the talk of Class B after an 8-1 win over Croton saw the Panthers improve to 5-1-1. Panther Mikey Collins scored twice for the surging Panthers. Tommy McPhee, Billy Riccardi, Mike Saldana, Arjun Singh, Connor Whynott and Will Peacock also scored, several getting choice feeds from Nikian Sautoff (3A). Croton’s lone tally came via Patrick Fleming. Collins added a goal and assist in P’Ville’s 2-0 win over Rye Neck.Peacock added the other tally.

“We’re very proud of the boys and the support from our families during these tough COVID times,” P’Ville Coach Beau Morki said. “A big thank you to our families and the environment they help create, going above and beyond to stay safe so we can still be playing. Many teams have been forced to quarantine, so we are lucky we are still playing.

“The boys have bonded in a positive way,” he added. “We’re very proud of their accomplishments thus far, but we take every game one at a time. Our captains remind the team constantly of one of our team co-constructed goals, which is to play every game like it’s our last, and to stay out of their comfort zones, so they can keep getting better. We have a hunger for the game and aren’t satisfied yet. The boys know they are capable of anything as long as they do it together. The fire is still burning and looking forward to our next game.”

VALHALLA finally got out of quarantine and produced a 2-0 win over Hamilton when Leo Perna bagged his first varsity goal for a 1-0 lead. Josh Moulard set him up and Luca Secola provided the final margin off an assist from Thomas Casale. Viking G Jonah Strupinsky (4 saves) notched the shutout.

In WESTLAKE’s 1-0 win over BRIARCLIFF Gianluca Ruggiero scored his fifth goal of the season as Westlake improved to 3-1 in league play, 3-3 overall. Francesco Michilli led the defense to a second-straight home shutout.

Examiner Area Top 10 Boys’ Soccer Poll

No.1 YORKTOWN — Coach Polchinski’s Class A Huskers (8-0-1) got the wakeup call they needed in the Panas tie, which is what the doctored ordered with this ridiculous bracket of contenders in the North. West/Putnam large school regional tourney, which includes 4 Class AA clubs (Carmel, Ossining, Fox Lane, Mahopac).

No.2 SOMERS — Coach Lanzetta’s Class A Tuskers (7-2) are back to full health and should force some issues in the North. West/Putnam large school regional tourney; some might call them the favorites – when fully healthy — despite two losses to Yorktown.

No.3 WHITE PLAINS — Coach Lambert’s Class AA Tigers (5-0-3) should find their way to South. West. Regional finals, which might pit the Tigers against Mam’neck (8-0-1). Do not sleep on defending Class A champ Rye (7-0-2)

No.4 CARMEL — Coach Vasily Shevelchinsky’s Class AA Rams (6-0) will operate out of the North. West/Putnam large school regional tourney and (can’t believe I’m saying this) could be a Final 4 or bust club.

No.5 BYRAM HILLS – Stricken by COVID-19 closures, Coach Allen’s Class A Bobcats (4-0-1) will be in the North. West/Putnam large school regional tourney should the Hills ever re-open and get their beloved Bobcats back on the pitch. They’d have to be the post-season favorites if they do.

No.6 PLEASANTVILLE — Coach Morki’s Class B Panthers (6-1-1) were placed in the South. West/Putnam small school

regional tourney and could be on a collision course with undefeated Bronxville (8-0).

No.7 HORACE GREELEY — Coach Camp’s Class A Quakers (6-3) are as hot as a pistol now and will force opponents in the North. West/Putnam large school regional tourney to take notice.

No.8 OSSINING — Coach Scamarone’s Class AA Pride (6-5) can do damage in the North. West/Putnam large school regional tourney should they find their scoring touch.

No.9 PANAS — Coach Pryschlak’s Class A Panthers (2-3-2) could be a legit sleeper in the North. West/Putnam small school regional tourney.

No.10 MAHOPAC – Don’t put it past Coach Mully’s Class AA Indians (2-7-1) to bust up a bracket in the North. West/Putnam large school regional tourney.

HM PEEKSKILL — Coach Iasillo’s Class A Red Devs (6-3) need a real quality W before we ingest them into the sleeper conversation in the North. West/Putnam small school regional tourney. Nonetheless, respect!

HM LAKELAND – Don’t put it past Coach Hourahan’s Class A Hornets (3-5-1) to make a serious run in the North. West/Putnam small school regional tourney. Love to see Lakeland vs. Byram to simulate an old-school sectional match.

Soccer coaches are encouraged to contact raygallaghersports@gmail.com with results, stats and comments to highlight the hard-working student athletes in your programs by 6:00 p.m. every Sunday.