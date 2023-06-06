Carmel Police Officer Helps Save Youngster in Cardiac Arrest

A Carmel police officer is being credited with helping the save the life of an eight-year-old girl who suffered cardiac arrest.

On May 20 at approximately 4:37 p.m., Carmel Police, along with Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulunz medic units, were dispatched to a local Gymnastics facility for a report of a young female not breathing.

Within two minutes, Police Officer Tom Eagan arrived on the scene with other first responders and located the child in cardiac arrest. First responders took over life saving measures from several Good Samaritans and employees who had already started performing CPR.

Eagan immediately deployed his department-issued Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and administered a shock to the young victim. After deploying the AED, Eagan, along with Police Sergeant Laura Whitten and Mahopac Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Gabriel Rivera, continued CPR compressions and administered artificial respirations with a bag valve mask. Advanced life support Ambulunz medics then intubated the child and provided intravenous medications.

The child was transported to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla under the escort of Carmel Police, with assistance from officers from Yorktown, Mt. Pleasant, Westchester County and New York State.

The youngster underwent life-saving treatment after being admitted to the hospital and was recently discharged and recovering at home.

This article was corrected on June 6 to list the proper name of the police officer who arrived on the scene. The previous article incorrectly included the first name of the officer’s brother. Examiner Media regrets the error.