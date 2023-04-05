Carmel Police K9 Helps Finding Missing Man in Woods

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

A Carmel Police K9 played a key role last week in helping to find a vulnerable 60-year-old man who went missing.

On March 26, Carmel Police Officer Vincent DeSantola and his K9 sidekick Pietro were conducting a demonstration for families at the Carmel Parks and Recreation Egg Hunt. A few hours later, they received a call to assist the State Police and Somers Police Department in locating a missing person.

At approximately 3:35 p.m., DeSantola was informed the man had not been heard from in more than an hour and the battery in his cell phone had run out of power. DeSantola and Pietro began to search for nearly a mile, along roadways, through several backyards and into a wooded area.

At 3:53 p.m., the duo found the man in the woods. He was evaluated by emergency service workers and returned safely to the care of his family.

For their efforts, the family sent DeSantola, Pietro and the Police Department a lot of tasty snacks.

“We are happy to help!” Police Chief Anthony Hoffmann said.