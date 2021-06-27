Carmel Man Killed in Hit-and-Run Collision in Mahopac

A 61-year-old Carmel man was killed in a hit-and-run collision Friday night on South Lake Boulevard (Route 6N) near Hilltop Street in Mahopac.

According to the Carmel Police Department, a preliminary investigation revealed the victim, whose name was not released, was approaching his parked vehicle in front of his property on the north side of South Lake Boulevard at about 8:05 p.m. when he and his vehicle were struck by a gray Jeep Cherokee with gold colored New York license plates, traveling west.

The Jeep did not stop after the collision and continued west towards Baldwin Place Road. The Jeep sustained damage to the passenger side as a result of the crash.

The victim was discovered on the side of the road with serious injuries and was transported in traumatic arrest by the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department EMS Ambulance to Westchester Medical Center, where he later died.

Carmel detectives and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking any local residents near South Lake Boulevard to check any home surveillance video. Any witnesses are asked to call Carmel detectives at 845-628-1300.