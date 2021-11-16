Carmel Cruises to 1st Section 1 Class AA Title Since 1998

Massi Scores 2 TDs, Plows for 131; Rams Face CBA in Saturday’s State Tourney Tilt

By Ray Gallagher, Examiner Sports Editor @Directrays

When every phase of football is clicking, and the execution syncs with talent, the end result is a beautiful thing, and the state-ranked (No.7) Carmel Rams (10-0) were as pretty as could be in Saturday’s 38-14 throttling of host Arlington in the Section 1 Class AA finals. In 27-year veteran Coach Todd Cayea’s sixth championship appearance, the top-seeded Rams won their second sectional title, first since 1998. Behind a stingy defense — which allowed 181 yards for the night (much with subs in place), and just 19 in the first half — plus a masterful rushing effort from senior MVP Josh Massi, who went for 131 yards on 20 carries, including a pair of TD jaunts, there was little doubt about the outcome.

“A lot of emotions right now,” said Massi, who doubles as a linebacker. “We really worked hard for this, and it paid off with a trip to states. We know Coach Cayea really deserved this. We just stuck to his game plan as brothers and this happened. We got a lot more left in the tank. We’ll go week to week and see what happens.”

The Rams, who have now outscored their opponents 374-49, will play host to Section 2 champion CBA-Albany in Saturday’s (3 p.m.) opening round of the NYSPHSAA tournament at Mahopac High. Arlington (7-3) received Section 1’sat-large berth and will travel to Middletown High School to face Section 9’s Newburgh.

“That’s the best team I’ve seen come out of Section 1 in probably the last decade,” Admirals coach Mike Morano said, nodding to the Rams.

There’s been no doubting that since Week 1. There’s not a phase of football the Rams haven’t dominated. Ram fans far and wide are calling the 2021 team the best in Carmel history.

“We’re a very balanced team,” Cayea said. “We can throw the ball, we can run the ball. We play really good defense and we have some good special teams and most importantly we have great character kids. They work hard. They’re very coachable, and it’s just been a joy to coach them. It’s been a great year for us.

“It’s been a long time,” he added, “been the bridesmaid a lot. This is the sixth time that I’ve been here so we had opportunities. We’ve been close if you backtrack the history of Carmel, but it’s always been tough to finish, so it was nice to come out here and get it done again, partly for all those guys before them.”

Carmel QB Kevin Dall hit on 6 of 9 passes for 75 yards and added a rushing score. Ram WR Andrew Fiore (3 grabs, 56 yards) posed problems throughout the night. His 38-yard touchdown catch on play-action from Dall was quite the effort by the senior, who served as a weapon on both punt and kick returns. K Nick Sodano booted a 28-yard field goal and provided Carmel with adequate field position despite the chilly temps. Carmel senior Dominick Telesco was awarded as the game’s Most Outstanding Lineman honor for his two-way play in the trenches.

“This was a big atmosphere and I just knew we could not take this moment for granted,” said junior RB/LB Nick Rosaforte (3 rushes for 43 yards), who served pancake blocks all night and wrecked others on defense. “We just came out here and played with attitude. We weren’t coming home without a win. It’s an honor to play for Coach Cayea and win it for him. It’s crazy. We’re ready to keep this going.”

Driven and motivated by Coach Cayea, his players wanted to get this done for him after the tumultuous issues of the 2019 off-season when Cayea was released by the district but rehired after the community rallied in support.

“I really don’t concern myself with that stuff,” Cayea said, “I’m just glad to be back, but yeah, this is special. I’ve been coaching these kids since they were in fourth grade. I’ve known them for a long time, and there’s a special connection amongst the staff with them, which is evident when you see us play.”