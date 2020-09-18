Carmel Board of Ed Meetings to Return In-Person

The Carmel Board of Education will return to in-person meetings on Tuesday, September 22 in the Carmel High School cafeteria.

According the Governor Cuomo’s Executive Order, a total of 50 people may be in attendance (and/or 50% of the room capacity with social distancing in place—whichever is lowest). This includes all board members, district administrators, presenters, and the audience.

Audience members shall be limited to a maximum of 25 people and shall be chosen by lottery. In addition, audience members may not attend two back-to-back meetings unless the maximum number of audience members has not been met (this applies to no-shows as well).

Those chosen by the lottery will receive a pass that they must print out and bring to the meeting. Attendees will also be required to complete a COVID-19 screening prior to entering the meeting. Audience members are asked not to arrive later than the 7 p.m. public meeting start time. No walk-ins will be allowed.

To enter the lottery for the September 22 Board of Education meeting, attendees must submit a form found on the district website by noon on September 22.