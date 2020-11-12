Carmel Board of Ed Appoints New Schools Superintendent

The Carmel Central School District Board of Education appointed a new Superintendent of Schools at its November 10 meeting.

Mary-Margaret Zehr, who currently serves as Superintendent of Schools at Oneida City School District in Oneida, is set to assume duties in Carmel on February 10, 2021 at an annual salary of $237,000.

Speaking on behalf of the Board of Education, President John Cody said, “The Board of Education is proud to welcome Mary-Margaret Zehr as the next Superintendent of Schools of the Carmel Central School District. Working in collaboration with the school community, our goal was to find a leader with experience, someone who values Carmel’s 6Cs and who is a progressive leader with a vision to help grow our district. Mary-Margaret brings all these attributes to the district. She is a great communicator and values collaboration on all levels. We feel CCSD will be in great hands under the leadership of Ms. Zehr as our next Superintendent. The Board would like to thank everyone who participated in this process.”

Zehr began her lifelong career in education as a Social Studies teacher, but quickly moved onto administrative roles. Among these, she has served as high school and middle school principal, Committee on Special Education chair, assistant superintendent and superintendent.

She holds a certificate of advanced study in Educational Administration from SUNY-Oswego, a Master of Arts degree in Social Studies and International Education from New York University, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary and Early Secondary Education from SUNY-Cortland. Her certifications include New York State Permanent School District Administrator and permanent teaching certification in Social Studies.

When asked what attracted her to Carmel, Zehr pointed to Carmel’s great programs, committed community, and beautiful landscapes.

“It is an honor to have been selected by the Carmel Board of Education as the next superintendent of this outstanding school district,” Zehr stated. “ I am very excited to be joining the Carmel Central School District team and look forward to working collaboratively with board members, staff, students, parents, and the Carmel community.”