Car Falls From P’ville’s Memorial Plaza Parking Lot Onto Metro-North Tracks

A car operated in reverse fell from Pleasantville’s Memorial Plaza parking lot to the area down below near the southbound Metro-North tracks shortly after noon on Friday.

Pleasantville Police Chief Erik Grutzner said a male driver in his late teens or early 20s had an apparent medical emergency when he crashed through the fence and went over the embankment. It is not known if the driver, whose identity was not immediately released, was attempting to park the vehicle in a space.

Police did not elaborate on what may have afflicted the driver. The investigation in its early stages, Grutzner said.

The driver was transported to Westchester Medical Center but was reported to have been conscious when removed from the vehicle, Grutzner said. His condition was not immediately known.

No one was with the driver at the time of the incident. There were no injuries to pedestrians or bystanders, according to the chief.

“It’s very fortunate that he landed the back of the car and then the car didn’t flip over,” Grutzner said.

The village posted an advisory at 12:25 p.m. urging residents to avoid the Memorial Plaza area due to the accident. Emergency personnel were in the process of clearing the scene.

Metro-North initially reported delays but soon after followed with an update that Harlem line train service was on or close to schedule.

Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.