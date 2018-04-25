Candidates for Local Board of Education Races Set

The May 15 Board of Education races have been set in local school districts with the deadline to file petitions having expired last week.

In the Lakeland School District, at least two new residents will be joining the board as two current trustees have opted not to seek new terms with four seats up for grabs.

Carol Ann Dobson, a former board president and vice president who has served five three-year terms, is bowing out, as is Trustee Keri Fiore, who was appointed last year following the resignation of Elizabeth Kogler.

Running for second terms are Michael Daly, former treasurer of the Lakeland Education Foundation, and Karen Pressman, former president of the Lincoln-Titus Elementary School PTA.

Looking to join the board for the first time are Angela Conti, Robert Mayes and Stephen Reid. The top three vote-getters will earn three-year terms, while the fourth-place finisher will have to settle for the one-year unexpired term, which ends June 30, 2019, being left vacant by Fiore.

In the Somers School District, four candidates are running for two seats. Incumbents Sarena Meyer, current board president, and Trustee Michael D’Anna are being challenged by newcomers Heidi Cambareri and Jill Schantz.

In the Hendrick Hudson School District, three candidates will be vying for two seats. Mary-Pat Briggi, a former board president, and Laurie Ryan are running for reelection, while Richard Sklar is also in it to win it.

In Yorktown, three incumbents, board President Jackie Carbone and trustees Peter Bisaccia and Lisa Rolle, are running unopposed for reelection.

In Croton, two seats are available and only two candidates are running. Trustee Andrea Furey will return for another three-year term, while newcomer Jordan Humphrey will replace current Trustee Giuseppina Miller.

In Ossining, four candidates are running for two available seats. Trustee Diana Lemon is the only incumbent in the race with Felix Flores not seeking a second term. Also on the ballot are Melissa Banta, Katherin Crossling and Aaron Spring.

Residents will be voting on school budgets on the same day the Board of Education contests are held.