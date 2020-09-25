Byram Hills High Named National Blue Ribbon School

Byram Hills High School in Armonk was one of 18 schools in New York State that was recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2020.

The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. “It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students’ needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”

Nationwide, 317 public and 50 non-public schools were honored. The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony will be held virtually November 12 and 13.

Last week, it was announced that Byram Hills High School and Coman Hill Elementary School were selected as Recognition Schools by the New York State Education Department. The honor recognizes schools that are high achieving under New York’s Every Student Succeeds Act Plan (ESSA). The designees represent 13% of New York State public schools.