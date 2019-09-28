Byram Hills Employee Arrested for Threatening Co-Worker

A Byram Hills School District employee was arrested by North Castle police Friday in connection to a threatening statement made by the suspect against another employee.

Matthew Martorana, 51, of Port Chester, was charged with making a terroristic threat, a Class D felony, police said.

Additional information regarding the nature of the threat or the identity of the person who was the target of the threat was not released by police or the school district because the matter remained under investigation.

Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jen Lamia sent an e-mail to the school community Friday afternoon stating that the safety of students and staff is the district’s top priority.

“Please understand that it would be inappropriate for the District to share the details concerning this arrest,” Lamia’s message stated. “We can share that our District safety measures were effective today.”

Martorana is scheduled to appear in North Castle Town Court on Oct. 22.