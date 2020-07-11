Burdick Wins 93rd Assembly District Democratic Primary; Abinanti on Way to Victory

Bedford Supervisor Chris Burdick has won the Democratic primary in the 93rd Assembly District, edging Chappaqua attorney Kristen Browde by 347 votes in the five-candidate race.

Late Saturday afternoon Browde announced on her Facebook page that she congratulated Burdick on his victory.

Burdick will be a prohibitive favorite in November to defeat John Nuculovic, who was easily defeated by outgoing Assemblyman David Buchwald in the predominantly Democratic district in 2018.

According to the unofficial tallies, Burdick received 34 percent of the votes (4,879) to Browde’s 31 percent (4,532). Following the early voting and in-person voting on June 23, Burdick led by 195 votes, and added to his margin after Westchester County Board of Elections finished counting the 8,767 absentee ballots.

The first two finishers in the race were followed by Jeremiah Frei-Pearson (2,748), Alex Roithmayr (1,211) and Mark Jaffe (1,078).

A message for Burdick late Saturday was not immediately returned.

Browde thanked her supporters for helping her in the race as well as her opponents.

“While this isn’t the result I’d hoped for, we all know that we have a lot more to do this election cycle…and every election cycle,” Browde stated. “And that we’re all in this together.”

Abinanti Moves Closer to Victory

In the 92nd Assembly District race, five-term incumbent Thomas Abinanti has put distance between himself and challenger Jennifer Williams.

Abinanti has opened up a 1,729-vote lead after all but about 2,900 of the more than 12,000 absentee ballots have been tallied. After in-person and early voting, Abinanti held a razor-thin 25-vote advantage but has received 60 percent of the absentee ballot votes.

The remaining ballots that have yet to be counted are from 19 election districts in Hastings-on-Hudson, Ardsley, Hartsdale and Edgemont, all in the 16th Congressional District. Those ballots have been impounded because Rep. Eliot Engel, who is trailing his primary challenger Jamaal Bowman, is suing the New York City and Westchester County Board of Elections in hopes of recanvassing the absentee ballots. Engel trails Bowman by about 10,000 votes with 40,000 absentee ballots to be counted.

Abinanti said the two sides in that race are due back in state Supreme Court in the Bronx on Monday.

“We’re expecting it’s going to be Monday,” Abinanti said of a decision in his race. “The Board of Elections is planning on counting this on Monday but it’s going to be up to the judge in the Bronx as to exactly when they’re going to do it.”