Budgets Approved in Northern Westchester School Districts

Budgets and propositions in six school districts in northern Westchester were approved easily by voters Tuesday.

The following is a summary of results of the Board of Education races where seats were contested:

In Hendrick Hudson, where district parents, teachers and board members have been divided over The Princeton Plan elementary school setup, five candidates ran for two seats that are being vacated by Cory Notrica and Vice President Alixandra Philbin.

Amelia Silverman was the top vote-getter with 854, while Tomica Dietrich finished second with 745.

Coming up short were Frank Dominguez with 670, Alea Vorillas with 519 and Joanna Harbolic with 421.

In Lakeland, where last year 12 individuals ran for the board, four candidates ran for three seats. Incumbents Denise Kness, the current vice president, and Trustee Rachelle Nardelli did not seek new terms.

Trustee Donald Pinkowsky was reelected to a new term with 841 votes. Christopher Eustace earned his first term with 809, as did Bryan Hoben with 664.

Michael Marx finished fourth with 589, while Joseph Ascanio picked up 134 votes as a write-in candidate.

In Yorktown, four candidates ran for two three-year terms. Board Vice President Michael Magnani, the lone incumbent in the race, was reelected with 784 votes. Winning a second seat that was vacated by the recent resignation of Anthony D’Alessandro was Catalina Tyndal with 740.

Ronald Fedele finished in a close third with 691, while Conrad McKenzie was fourth with 430.

In Ossining, four candidates squared off for three seats. Incumbents Graig Galef and Lisa Rudley did not run for reelection.

Robert Melstein was the leading vote-getter with 1,216. Frank Schnecker, the lone incumbent, was second with 1,105, and Quratul (Annie) Gomez was third with 1,006. Kelly Leveille was fourth with 895.

In Somers, four candidates ran for two seats. Board President Dr. Lindsay Portnoy and Trustee MaryRose Joseph did not seek new terms.

Dominick DeMartino claimed one seat with 1,828 votes, while Patrick Varbero was second with 1,770.

Falling short was Thomasine Mastrantoni with 1,616 and Daryl Mundis with 1,576.