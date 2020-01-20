Buchwald, Browde Campaigns Pick Up Key Endorsements

Two Democratic candidates vying for separate elected offices received key endorsements last week in their quest to gain their party’s nomination.

Assemblyman David Buchwald (D-White Plains), who is part of a crowded field looking to earn the right to succeed retiring Rep. Nita Lowey in the 17th Congressional District, earned the support last Thursday of the Mount Pleasant Democratic Committee. It is Buchwald’s sixth endorsement by a local Democratic Committee in the district. He also has the support of more than 40 officials.

Earlier in the week, Chappaqua attorney Kristen Browde, one of five Democrats competing for the 93rd Assembly District nomination, received the approval of the New Castle Democratic Committee.

“I am proud to have the support of the Mount Pleasant Democrats as I run for Congress,” said Buchwald, now in his fourth term in the Assembly. “New Yorkers deserve a leader who will effectively deliver the resources we need – especially when it comes to healthcare access and reproductive rights, environmental solutions, government transparency and fair taxes. If elected to Congress, I am committed to undoing the tremendous damage Trump has done.”

Buchwald introduced the New York TRUST Act, which enables Congress to request New York State tax returns for top government officials, a law which President Donald Trump is now suing to block. Previously, he served on the White Plains Common Council, worked as an economics researcher on antitrust issues and practiced tax law.

Mount Pleasant Democratic Committee Chairman Wayne McPartland said Buchwald would provide the needed leadership for residents in the district.

“We are proud to endorse his campaign for Congress because he’s ready to get to work on day one in Washington,” McPartland said. “He’s already taken on Donald Trump and will keep championing issues that matter to us – ensuring better healthcare access, overhauling our broken tax system and protecting the environment.”

Buchwald is one of at least 10 Democrats hoping to win the party’s nomination in the 17th Congressional District race.

Browde, who is seeking to succeed Buchwald in representing the district in the Assembly, said she was proud to have earned the support of her hometown committee.

“I’m truly honored by the support of this core group of Democratic activists, with whom I’ve been working for years,” Browde said. “Their support is a very important step towards securing the nomination in the June primary and winning the election in November.”

Key issues she plans to address if elected is to tighten gun laws, reverse the limitation on our property tax deductions imposed by the Trump Administration, environmental concerns and common-sense redistricting that rids the state of gerrymandering.

New Castle Committee Co-chair Randee Glazer said the committee concluded that New York needs leaders who represent the party’s values and shared goals.

“We have every confidence that Kristen will take her decades of experience in Albany and make a seamless transition to being an effective assemblywoman,” Glazer said.

Browde ran unsuccessfully for New Castle supervisor in 2017. A former award-winning television news reporter, she has practiced family law. Browde is a trustee of SAG-AFTRA’s $2.5 billion pension plan and a director of Equality NY, which has helped her to familiarize herself with Albany. She has helped to enact legislation, including major amendments to the state’s human rights and criminal laws and to ban the use of non-compete clauses in employee contracts for broadcasters.

Other Democrats who are competing for the nomination in the 93rd Assembly Districts are Bedford Supervisor Chris Burdick, Alex Roithmyr, Buchwald’s chief of staff, Jeremiah Frei-Pearson of White Plains and Mark Jaffe, a West Harrison resident.