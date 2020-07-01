Brooklyn Man Drowns in Oscawana Lake in Putnam Valley

The body of a Brooklyn man who drowned in Oscawana Lake in Putnam Valley over the weekend was recovered by the New York State Police Dive team Monday.

Sydney Joseph, 46, was located at about 11:18 a.m. by police with the assistance of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Marine Unit, the Mahopac Falls Volunteer Dive Team, the Putnam Valley Volunteer Fire Department and the Putnam Valley Ambulance Corps.

Putnam County Sheriff Robert L. Langley Jr. reported on June 27, at approximately 3:35 p.m., members of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department responded to Oscawana Lake or a report of a potential drowning. Upon first arriving on the scene not much information was available other than a male went under the water and did not resurface.

A Sheriff’s deputy met up with members of the Putnam Valley Volunteer Fire Department (PVVFD) who had responded to the scene. The First Assistant Fire Chief pointed out to a Pontoon boat on the lake and indicated that a man on the boat went under the water at approximately 3:30 p.m. and did not resurface.

Members from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department Marine Unit arrived on the lake and located the pontoon boat, which had three male occupants. Thomas Muscianisi, 43, whose family had a summer home in Putnam Valley, was the owner of the boat. The other occupants were Michael Toledo, 34, of Howard Beach, NY and Anthony Cotilletta, 42, of New Hyde Park, NY. All men were visibly shaken and upset.

An initial interview with the three males revealed that the missing person was Joseph. All four men were friends and business partners and were out on the lake for a day of fun. At some point Joseph had jumped into the water with a square flotation device and without anyone noticing apparently went under the water and did not resurface again. The friends immediately called for assistance.

The Mahopac Falls Volunteer Dive Team and Yorktown dive team were on the scene. The area of the lake was canvassed using sonar equipment with negative results. In addition, investigators from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department arrived to assist and begin an investigation. At approximately 7:30 p.m. the search for the man was called off to resume the next day.

On Sunday, June 28, the Mahopac Falls Dive Team continued their search with the assistance of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Marine Unit. Also assisting that day was the PVVFD, Westchester Aviation and the Ramapo Search and Rescue K-9 unit. Due to difficult water conditions the search was called off after several hours with negative results.

Langley recognized the tireless efforts of the numerous agencies and volunteers that responded and thanked the Oscawana Marina for their assistance and all the residents of Putnam Valley who provided access to their property.