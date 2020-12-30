Brewster’s Milano Signs Letter of Intent to Play Football at Stony Brook

On a frigid December morning, Francesco (Franco) Milano sat outside Kobacher’s Market, a Brewster staple that has been in his family since the 1950’s, and signed his Letter of Intent to play Division I football at Stony Brook University.

“My whole family grew up playing football,” Milano said. “My dad played in high school and my older brother played as well. I decided to follow the family tradition. I am glad I decided to play the game. It was the best decision I have ever made in my life!”

Milano, a defensive end who has been playing football since he was in the third grade, plans to study business administration when he gets to Stony Brook.

A three-year starter for Brewster High School’s varsity football team, Milano will be sorely missed by players and coaches alike.

“He has always been a hard worker both on the field and in the weight room,” coach Edward Mulvihill said. “He is easily one of the best defensive linemen to play at Brewster in the past 50 years. Easy to coach and friendly to everyone, Franco was named Captain at the end of last season. He has been instrumental in keeping our team committed to being at our best when the season begins in March. He is deserving of all good things that come his way. The players and coaches are extremely happy for Franco.”

While excited for the future, Milano will always have a soft spot for his time playing in Brewster.

“I am really going to miss my coaches and brothers,” he said. “All the hard work we put in together and fun times we had, those memories will be with me forever. It’s a brotherhood for life! I will also miss the community coming out to our games and the awesome help the Mama Bears have provided our football team throughout the years.”

For Milano, Kobacher’s was the logical place to kick off the next chapter in his life.

“I chose to sign my Letter of Intent at Kobacker’s Market because it’s the foundation of my family and my livelihood,” he said. “I have been working there ever since I was a little boy. I have built great relationships there and it forever will have a place in my heart.”