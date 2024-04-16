Brewster P Kusterer Fires No-Hitter in Win over Lakeland

News Based on facts, either observed and verified directly by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Somers Nips Yorktown; P’Ville Wins Big

By Tony Pinciaro

Giana Kusterer had her breakout moment for BREWSTER.

The sophomore pitcher introduced herself to Section 1 with her first varsity win, which was also a no-hitter in a 3-0 victory over Lakeland.

Kusterer rang up 14 strikeouts and was backed by a 3 for 3 performance by classmate Emma Mariella. Mariella’s two-run single highlighted a three-run fifth inning.

“Giana has been working extremely hard all season,” Brewster coach Lisa Delzio said. “She did an excellent job of getting ahead in the count on each batter, which is something we must have in order to succeed. I’m very proud of her efforts on and off the field and know she is only going to get stronger.

“Our defense also played great behind her.”

Mariella continued her torrid hitting in a five-inning win over Yonkers, going 4 for 4 with a RBI. That made Mariella a perfect 7 for 7 in the two Brewster wins.

“Emma has been on fire,” Delzio said. “Another sophomore sensation for me. She works hard every minute of every practice. She’s seeing the ball really well and is becoming more patient at the plate. Her patience is paying off. She’s hitting the ball hard every time.”

Gaby Gileno and Carly Krebs added three hits apiece. Ari Arocho got the win and also had two hits and three RBI.

SOMERS went 2-0 on the week as Emily Boyle (nine strikeouts) and Ellie Walsh collaborated on a two-hitter in a 7-0 victory over Pelham.

The Tuskers rallied to a 5-4 win over Yorktown as Caitlin Fitts doubled, tripled and drove in two runs.

“The Pelham game was great as our bats really started to come around and the girls played great defense,” Somers’ coach Teresa Ricci said.

“The Yorktown game was intense. We were down most of the game, but the girls never gave up. Their energy was electric from start to finish, regardless of the score. Every single player on our team contributed to that game one way or another. I am just so proud of the resiliency and heart that this team has.

“Yorktown is a great team. We know we have to bring our best when we play them. We are both great teams.”

Katherine Papa singled, doubled and drove in a run against Yorktown and Katie Cole added two hits.

YORKTOWN opened with two victories – 5-2 over Hen Hud and 3-2 over Nyack, before a Somers’ rally led to a 5-4 win.

The Cornhuskers closed out with a victory over Panas.

Alyssa McEniry led Yorktown with three hits against Hen Hud and Eva Destito scored two runs and drove in a run. Kate Brown struck out six and also plated a run.

Kate Brown struck out nine in the win over Nyack. Mia Horn collected two hits and scored a run. Destito had two RBI and Ava Huffman singled in a run.

Brown had two hits and a RBI and also struck out six against Somers.

Vittoria Milizia had two hits, scored a run and swiped a base.

Yorktown finished the week, 3-1, with a 13-4 win over Panas as Horn had three hits and three runs scored. She also stepped into the circle for the first in her varsity career and struck out four in 1.2 innings.

Brown went the first 5.1 innings and registered her 100th varsity strikeout.

Huffman went 3 for 4 and hand two RB I, McEniry added two hits, a run and a RBI and Sienna Katzenberg contributed two hits, two runs and a RBI. Milizia also belted a solo home run.

HEN HUD’s week did not start the way it would have liked as the Sailors dropped games to Yorktown (5-2) and Tappan Zee (2-0).

The Sailors did bounce back to split the week with a 6-5 win over Ardsley and 3-1 victory over John Jay-Cross River.

Kiely Morley and McKenna Silverman each had two hits and a RBI against Ardsley. Ja’nae Walker added two hits and Jasmyne Kessler knocked in a run. Emma Barbelet struck out five.

Kessler singled in a run to back Barbelet, who had seven strikeouts against John Jay-Cross River.

“Emma has been solid in the circle,” Hen Hud coach John Glashoff said. “She’s been keeping us in games because our bats have been silent. McKenna Silverman (7th grade) is starting to hit the ball hard. She had two hits against Ardsley and she’s been hitting the ball hard. We are 2-2 and I feel once we start hitting we will be a tough team.”

Angelina Carbone had two hits against Yorktown.

WESTLAKE swept two games – over Irvington and North Salem .

Caleigh Finck tossed a five-hitter against Irvington for her first varsity win. She was backed by Lily Mirabella’s two hits and three RBI. Eliana Papini had a hit and drove in three and Sophia Remo added a hit and two RBI.

Finck allowed no earned runs in 5.1 innings in a 9-5 victory over North Salem.

Papini and Remo each had a hit and two RBI and Taylor Mitura doubled among her two hits.

PLEASANTVILLE won its lone game of the week – 8-2 over Yonkers Montessori Academy as Montana Peppard rang up eight strikeouts.

Peppard also helped herself with a single and two runs scored. Katie Moore smacked a two-run homer and Lex Tomaselli had two hits and two runs scored.

CROTON split two games – an 11-5 loss to Valhalla, but rebounded to beat Irvington, 9-2.

Natalie Barillaro led the Tigers against Irvington with three doubles and two stolen bases. Ellie Fredman also had three hits and she stole three bases.

VALHALLA went 1-1 for the week – an 11-5 win over Croton and a 9-2 loss to Pawling.

Tanner Scott tossed a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts against Croton. She did not allow an earned run. Scott also had two hits and scored three runs.

Sophia Caiazza had a big day at the plate with four hits and four runs scored. Jessica Olenchak collected three hits and drive in three runs.

PUTNAM VALLEY had a tough week with losses to Ardsley and Hastings.

Katelyn Flanagan had the only hit against Ardsley. Despite the loss, Putnam Valley coach Rena Finsmith credited her defense with playing solid, led by freshman left fielder Natalie Boyer.

Hastings rallied to overtake Putnam Valley, 12-7.

“We played much better,” said Finsmith of the Hastings’ game. “Our bats came alive, but unfortunately we had two tough innings and saw our lead disappear.”

Madelyn Mauri 2-3, Kaleigh Rund, Maggie Caputo and Flanagan each had two hits. Rund drove in three runs, Caputo added two RBI and two runs scored and Delina Gritz doubled and had two RBI.

FOX LANE received an excellent outing from pitcher Sofia Rodriguez to give the Foxes their first win of the season.

Rodriguez rang up 13 strikeouts in the 11-4 win over New Rochelle. She also had two hits and scored three runs.

Avery Genovese led the offense with three hits and four RBI. Grace Cleveland finished with two hits, a RBI and three runs scored, Jojo Kerwar had two RBI and Tara McNamee registered two hits.

John Jay-East Fishkill ruined Fox Lane’s perfect week with a 15-3 win.

Sienna Greco and Kerwar each had two hits and Greco had a RBI.

PANAS had a rough week with losses to Hastings (5-2), Rye and Yorktown.

Kiah Edwards singled, drove in a run, scored a run and had a stolen base against Hastings. Kenna Vogel walked twice, scored a run and added a stolen base.

Vogel doubled among her two hits against Rye. Maddie Malfant and Sophia Alvarado also doubled.

Vogel had an excellent day against Yorktown with a double, triple and run scored. Madi Duteau also had two hits and scored twice and Edwards doubled, triple, drove in a run and also scored a run.

TONY HUMBERTO PHOTOS