Yorktown Nips Hen Hud; Mahopac Topples Brewster
By Jonathan Martirano
The Mahopac Indians defeated the Brewster Bears in a lopsided 15-5 victory.
In the first half, Brewster scored first at 21:18 with a goal from Makenzie Tucker, but Mahopac answered quickly with a goal from junior Juliana Mangione to tie the game at 1-1. Brewster would then take the lead back at 17:56 from senior Juliet Arroyo to make it 2-1, however, Mahopac responded with six unanswered goals. The Indians scored two quick goals at 16:11 and 16:00 from Mangione and senior Katie Watts, who scored her 1st of 7 of the day. Freshman Ahsley Koch then netted one for the Indians, followed by three straight goals from Watts to make it 7-2 with less than three minutes remaining in the first half. With 1:19, the Bears ended their drought and senior Alescia Nitti added one, but Watts scored again along with Koch before the end of the half and it was 9-3 Mahopac.
The second half was more of the same for Mahopac, as Watts scored the first goal at 15:55 to make it 10-3. At 14:46, Brewster would score with a goal from senior Moe Poley and made it a 10-4 game. For the rest of the half, the Indians continued their scoring with Watts netting her sixth and seventh, along with a goal from Mangione and senior Riley Masset, and two from senior Hannah Harney. The Bears would also add one from Anna Nitti halfway through the half, but Mahopac dominated them and cruised to a 15-5 win.
Hendrick Hudson Sailors (5-4) @ Yorktown Huskers (7-3)
Thursday, April 27 at Yorktown High School
The Yorktown Huskers defeated the Henrick Hudson Sailors in a close 11-9 victory.
Yorktown started things off early three minutes into the game at 22:45 of the first half, with sophomore Brienna Gaccino scoring her first of five for the game’s opening goal and the 1-0 lead. Hen Hud would strike the next, including two penalty shots from sophomore Paige Montgomery at 15:54 and 13:34 to take the early 2-1 lead. The Huskers would then score three unanswered from Gaccino and senior Gianna Altimari off penalty shots and Clemson-bound senior Alexandra Scialdone. Hen Hud would then respond with a goal from a penalty shot from senior Caroline Clark, before Yorktown would net one with 2:00 remaining in the first half after great ball movement upfield, with Scialdone finishing off the play for her second of the game. At the end of the first half, Yorktown led Hen Hud 5-3.
“Today we talked about how we just wanted to play with heart and hustle. And every second of that game they brought that they played together as a team and really turned things around, which is what we wanted today.” Yorktown Coach Heather Raniolo said.
In the second half, Hen Hud scored first at 23:16 from Montgomery for the hat trick to cut the lead to within one, but Yorktown answered with a goal at 20:39 from Altimari for her second of the game and the 6-4 lead off a penalty shot. At 17:19, the Sailors would cut the lead again to within one after Montgomery scored off a penalty shot for a hat trick. However, the Huskers would respond only 16 seconds after Gaccino shot one past the goalie to make it 7-5.
The teams would continue to trade goals back and forth for the next several minutes starting at 14:43, with two goals from Hen Hud sophomore Kayla Mccarthy to tie the game 7-7, with the second coming at 10:20. The game wouldn’t be tied for long though as less than a minute later at 9:36, Gaccino would put the Huskers back on top with a goal to take the 8-7 lead. Gaccino would then net another at 8:05, and Yorktown would lead 9-7. The teams would continue to battle it out for the next couple of minutes, but eighth-grader Annie Cuneen of Yorktown scored off a penalty shot at 4:38 to add to the Huskers lead and Scialdone added another at 3:46 to make it 11-7 Yorktown. In the final minutes, Hen Hud would not make it easy on the Huskers and made things interesting as they had two goals with one from McCarthy, and another from Montgomery for her fifth off a penalty shot to cut the Huskers lead down to 11-9. The Sailors also had multiple penalty shots, including one with 1.6 seconds remaining, but junior goalkeeper Maggie Appelle came up big with huge stops to help Yorktown defeat Hendrick Hudson 11-9.
“Maggie has been really great for us this year. She’s been stepping up as a leader on the defensive end. Our defenders have been doing a really great job to also help her out and coming up with those saves help us out a ton so we’re really happy with Maggie this year.” Raniolo said.
Other Games this week:
4/24 Haldane(4-4) @ Mahopac
Mahopac Win 15-3
Mahopac Stats:
Hannah Harney 1G 1A
Erin Harney 2G
Riley Massett 1G 1A
Ashley Koch 1G 1A
Katie Watts 3G
Adrianna Pranzo 2G
Juliana Mangione 2G
Grace Witt 1A
Ganie 1G 1A
DiCiccio 2G
Wescott 6 Saves
Carey 2 Saves
Haldane Stats:
Johanson 1G 1A
Nelson 1A
Confini 1G
Thomas 1G
Lakeland (7-5) @ Somers
Somers Wins 18-14
Somers Stats:
Mia Parisi 2G
Sydney Ingramham 6G 1A and 100th career varsity point
Teagan Ryan 4G 1A
Molly Fink 2G 5A
Lauren McCartin 3G 1GB
Lyla Mancini 1G
Maddie Lyle 2GB
Victoria Olsen 2GB
Campbell Sternberg 13 Saves and 100th Save
Lakeland Stats:
Isabel Kocaj 9GB
Anna Lemma 1A
Brooke Pizzarello 3G
Clare Warren 2G
Lily Whippo 1A
Kaelen Sieja 10 Saves
4/25
Fox Lane (5-3) @ White Plains (4-8)
Fox Lane Win 12-6
Fox Lane Stats:
Cora Moore 3G
Sophia Bueti 1G
Maddie Broghammer 1G 2A
Zoe Stonecipher 6G 3A
Michaela Kaltsas 1G
Mackenzie Matson 5 Saves
White Plains Stats:
Niki Snyder 3G
Hailey Shannon 1A
Sophia Gould 1A
Vogue Friend 1G
Chloe Ryan 1G
Kelly Constantino 1G
Mia Costa 1A
Brooke Siry 7 Saves
Westlake (6-6) @Pleasantville (7-4)
Pleasantville Win 17-9
Pleasantville Stats:
Faith Brown 6G 1A 6GB
Kayla Collins 1G 1A 1GB
Ella Collins 3G
Cadence DeLuca 3G 2A 3GB
Erin Drillock 2G 1A
Ella McCourtney 2G
Gianna Doto, 6GB
Ciara McCarthy 10 Saves
4/26
Bronxville (4-2) @ Somers
Somers Win 10-9 in Double OT
Somers Stats:
Mia Parisi 1G
Sydney Ingraham 4G
Jocelyn Klein 2A
Teagan Ryan 2G 3A
Molly Fink 1 Goal(winning Goal) 3A
Lauren 1G 1A
Lyla Mancini 1 G
Julia McCartin 2GB
Maddie Lyle 2GB
Campbell Sternberg 16 Saves
Note: Somers beats the reigning NYS champs in its biggest win of the season.
4/27
Pleasantville @ Kennedy Catholic
Pleasantville Win 19-8
Pleasantville Stats:
Kayla Collins 2G 1GB
Ella Collins 3G 1A 1GB
Erin Drillock 5G 1A 6GB had 6 ground balls, 5 goals, and an assist.
Faith Brown 4G 1A 5GB had 5 ground balls, 4 goals, and 1 assist.
Ella McCourtney 1G had a goal.
Gianna Doto 3G 4GB
Lola Mackanesi 1G
Rowan Capko 2GB
Ciara McCarthy 7 Saves
Ava Berkowitz 2 Saves
Blind Brook (5-4) @ Haldane
Blind Brook Win 9-3
Blind Brook Stats:
Melina Kohilakis 3G 1A
Riley Storch 1G
Jordyn Shohet 1G
Tatum Korpi 2G
Kyra Fischer 2G
Jillian Shohet 1A
Maddie Campbell 15 Saves
Haldane Stats:
Caroline Nelson 1A
Carmela Cofini 1G
Kayla Ruggiero 2G
Lola Mahoney 8 Saves
Fox Lane @ Byram Hills (5-5)
Fox Lane Win 16-9
Fox Lane stats:
Michaela Kaltsas 6G
Zoe Stonecipher 4G, 1A, 7DC
Cora Moore 2G, 10DC
Kami Boniello 2G, 2A
Maddie Broghammer 1G, 1A
Sarah Maiorano 1G
Sophia Bueti 1A
Mackenzie Matson 8 Saves
Carmel (3-6) VS Arlington (2-8)
*Carmel Senior Night
Carmel Win 12-10
Carmel Stats:
Julia Lisi 3G 1A
Faith Mahoskey 1G 2A
Kaiyla Gard 3G
Brooke Peters 3G
Sophia King 2G
Violet Deluca 1A
Abbie Glassman 1A
Cat Tonchuck 5 saves
Arlington Stats:
Jackie Owens 1G
Erin Lemieux 3G
Seneca Devendorf 2G
Talia Berardo 2G 1A
Molly Novak 2G
Simone Gillette 9 Saves
4/29
Carmel @ Fox Lane
Fox Lane Win 15-7
Fox Lane Stats:
Zoe Stonecipher 4G 1A and 100th Career Goal
Michaela Kaltsas 4G 1A
Cora Moore 4G
Kami Boniello 2G 1A
Sophia Bueti 1G 1A
Maddie Broghammer 3A
Mackenzie Matson 3 Saves
Sara Renz 5 Saves
