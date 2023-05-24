Brewster High Senior to Attend West Point in Fall

Brewster High School senior Suhaan Akula will have the prestigious honor of attending West Point in the fall.

Only about 10 percent of the 10,000 students who apply to West Point are admitted, but Akula, who participated in the NJROTC program in Brewster, checked all the boxes: excellent grades, showing a commitment to the community and passing a rigorous physical exam.

Being nominated by a member of Congress is also required.

“The application process was really tough,” Akula said. “There were so many steps: applications, interviews, and the physical training. I was almost burnt out when I heard I was nominated by Senator Patrick Maloney.”

Akula was the Academic Team Commander in charge of a team that won trophies and planned the JROTC Academic & Leadership Bowl for the NJROTC unit. He also received the honor cadet ribbon in NJROTC sophomore and junior year, which is earned by having the highest GPA out of all the cadets in the grade.

He said he made the decision to apply to West Point when he started to think about his future and college in his junior year.

“I asked myself ‘What do I want to do with my life?’ I reflected on all of my cousins in India–my parents are both from India–and realized that they don’t have this kind of opportunity. I wanted to take advantage of what West Point has to offer,” said Akula, “I am not sure what I want to major in yet, but I love math and science and can see myself on an engineering path. I believe if I work hard, West Point will set me up for whatever I decide to do after graduating.”

Akula said he is ready for the challenges that lie ahead at the military academy.

“It will be physically and mentally tough to be at West Point, but I believe, every challenge is good and you grow from challenges,” he said. “My brother was really supportive. My parents are a little nervous, but they are very proud of me and excited for the free college education.”