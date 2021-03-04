Brewster High Senior Named National Merit Finalist

Brewster High School senior Kennedy LaMoreaux was recently named a 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program Finalist. She is one of more than 15,000 students nationwide to advance in the competition and will be considered for this year’s National Merit Scholarships.

About 7,600 of the outstanding finalists will be chosen as Merit Scholarship® winners in the 2021 competition. Students are evaluated on factors that include “academic record, the school’s recommendation of the finalist, a student essay, extracurricular activities and scores on the PSAT/NMSQT.”

Finalists compete for three types of scholarships in the spring: National Merit $2,500 scholarships, corporate-sponsored awards, and college-sponsored awards.

LaMoreaux is Student Government president, a cross country athlete and a member of Science, Math and National Honor Societies. In addition, she is a member of Model UN and is planning the club’s local conference this weekend.

She found out she was a finalist from Brewster High Principal Nichole Horler.

“Kennedy is a brilliant student,” Horler said. “Even more importantly, she’s an exemplary member of the Brewster community whose genuine kindness is felt by everyone who knows her.”

While she hasn’t yet decided which college she will attend next year or set a career path, LaMoreaux has big dreams.

“My current intention is to go to college and then law school, pursuing a career in healthcare policy or bioethics in the future,” she said.