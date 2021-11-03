Brasch, Martin, Payne Prevail in White Plains Council Race

Three Democratic candidates swept the three available seats on the White Plains Common Council on Election Day.

Incumbent Justin Brasch was reelected as the top vote getter with 5,239. Finishing second was newcomer Richard Payne with 5,074. Incumbent John Martin, the longest serving member on the council, claimed the third seat with 4,997.

First-time candidate Allan Grafman, a Republican, fell short in fourth place with 2,714 votes.

Meanwhile, Mayor Thomas Roach, running uncontested, will begin his third four-year term in January. The position pays an annual salary of $167,000.