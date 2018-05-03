Boys Lax Notebook

Section 1 Title Tilts Could Present Riveting Matchups

Based on the first month of the season, there’s a chance we could get four really good Section 1 championship games at Lakeland High on May 29th and 30th. Nobody in Class A has emerged as a clear-cut favorite, though state-ranked (No.18) Mamaroneck remains the team to beat, with Mahopac, Scarsdale and Lakeland/Panas all vying to the second and third seed to avoid the Tigers prior to the finals.

In Class B, state-ranked (No.6) Yorktown and No.4 John Jay are in line for a larger-than-life clash, a battle that should deliver historical pomp and circumstance before, during and after. It’s essentially a foregone conclusion as the two powers have distanced themselves from the vast majority of the section and could deliver one of the finest championships we’ve seen in recent years with so much D-I talent storming the field. It could be a last-possession-wins game that will bring throngs of lax junkies to Lakeland.

In Class C, state-ranked (No.9) Rye is probably going to survive the early rounds to advance to the finals where one might expect to see No.12 Hen Hud, which could be one heck of a high-scoring affair should we be so lucky. Coach Troy Lepore’s Sailors have finally cracked the state rankings and ultimately appear to be on everyone’s radar now, not just ours.

Four Section 1 Class D teams have cracked the state’s top 20, including No.1 Pleasantville, who might just be the second or third best team in the section this season, behind only Yorktown and Jay. But Westlake comes in at No.4 and should provide a whale of a foe, if it can survive either No.13 Briarcliff and No.14 Bronxville in what should also be some closely contested semifinals.

The final two weeks of the regular season are now upon us as April turns to May and the temps begin to soar into the 80s this week, so don’t forget your sun block and saddle up for what should be a wild run for the roses…

NWE/Putnam Fab Five Lax Poll

No.1 YORKTOWN – After a lackluster three quarters, the Class B Huskers (8-3) went savage during a fourth-quarter run in a 14-4 win over Mahopac Saturday, unleashing a career-high six-goal from Alex DeBenedictics, who Coach Carney called a good, crafty finisher. Them Embury boys were at it again; A Jamison Embury added two goals and four assists while M Hunter Embury added two goals and one assist to run their scoring totals to an absurd 63 points for Jamison and 44 for Hunter. Reese Andrews and Keegan Doller each added a goal and an assist for the Huskers, who will visit Lakeland/Panas this Friday night (7 pm) with the fancied Murphy Cup on the line.

No.2 HEN HUD –Class C Sailors (9-1) made short work of Tappan Zee in a 9-4 rout of the Dutchies and ran their win streak to nine. Max Popilizio (2G, 1A), Austin Fraser (2G), Connor Gallagher, Evan Morris, Mekhi Gray and Ryan Pritchard also found the back of the net for the athletic and balanced Sailors, who should be chomping at the bit to challenge for their first ever Section 1 title come late May.

No.3 MAHOPAC – The Class A Indians (7-4) showed some grit this week in a 10-5 win over Scarsdale and then trailed Yorktown by just four goals after three Q’s, which is better than most folks expected. The zone defense broke down in the 4th but the Indians have plenty to build on this week. Mahopac’s Jack Sarfaty scored one goal and dished a choice feed for one assist and junior G Mike Argila (10 saves vs. Huskers and 18 against Scarsdale) showed big-time capability this week. Indians James O’Brien (4G, 1A), Ryan Dugan (2G, 1A) and Tommy Elliott (2G) were prime-time players in the win over Scarsdale, which is allegedly nursing some key injuries and posted a big OT win against Westlake Saturday.

No.4 SOMERS – Class B Tuskers (6-5) knocked off Byram Hills, 9-6, when Somers A Vincent Cartelli (4G, 3A) went on a scoring binge. Tusker Brandon LaSpina (2G, 1A) continued to supply a consistent scoring threat while T.J. Deagan (3A) was dishing it. #Final4orBust for Tuskers!

No.5 LAKELAND/PANAS – If they ever get healthy, these Class A Rebels (3-8) might just bust up a playoff bracket and ride the pieces to the finals. In a 13-10 loss to Section 2 power Niskayuna 13, Lakeland/Panas senior A JoJo Janavey (4G, 1A), Reagan Fallo (1G, 4A) and Steve Magarellia (2G) got it done for the Rebs, who also discovered that Pleasantville is no joke in a 16-11 Panther win. Like to see the Rebs give Yorktown a game on Friday, but they will need to play over their heads to do so.

HM PUTNAM VALLEY – Class D Tigers (5-6) staved off what would have been a woeful loss to Keio when Mike Nolan (3G) and Joey Vandeveerdonk (GWG) erased a two-goal deficit in the final 2:36 of the fourth for a 7-6 win.

HM HALDANE – Class D Blue Devils (6-1) beat Croton, 9-5, when Sammy ‘The Bull’ Gianchinta hit on a hat trick.