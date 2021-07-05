Borgia Appointed Executive Director of Clear View School

Westchester County Legislator Catherine Borgia (D-Ossining) has been appointed executive director of the Clear View School and Day Treatment Center in Briarcliff Manor.

Borgia, who is in her 10th year serving on the Board of Legislators and chairs the Budget and Appropriations Committee, took over her leadership role at Clear View on June 21.

“As a longtime admirer of the Clear View School, I’m very pleased to join the organization to continue its transformative work,” Borgia said. “I extend deepest gratitude to the board of directors for giving me the opportunity to work with them and Clear View’s dedicated staff to guide the school toward future success, enhanced financial stability and expanded community collaborations.”

As executive director, Borgia will work closely with staff and the board of directors to ensure that the organization remains at the forefront of delivering essential programs and services for children with emotional disabilities and their families. The Clear View School recently received the professional designation as a NASET School of Excellence by the National Association of Special Education Teachers.

“I speak for our entire board when I say that we are eager to work with Catherine and confident in her ability to position the Clear View School for prosperity in the years to come,” said David McGorry, acting board of directors’ president at Clear View.

Before being elected to the Board of Legislators in 2011, Borgia served two terms as Town of Ossining supervisor and four years as councilwoman. She was previously chief of staff to Assemblywoman Sandra Galef for seven years.