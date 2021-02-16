Blotter, February 16 – February 22, 2021, Print Edition

North Castle Police Department

Feb. 5: Caller reported at 1:39 p.m. that she struck a large pothole on Route 22 and now has a flat tire. She stated that she is on the roadway and can’t find a safe place to pull over. The responding officer located the vehicle in the area of the listed location. Armonk Garage removed the vehicle.

Feb. 5: Report of a grand larceny by a Rose Hill Drive resident at 4:15 p.m. The complainant reported being scammed through the cash app. The responding officer reported gathering information and secured a deposition. Report to follow.

Feb. 6: A caller reported wires sparking somewhere along Bedford Banksville Road between Hickory Kingdom Road and Brookwood Road at 5:52 p.m. 60 Control was notified and advised to dispatch the Banksville Fire Department. The responding officer confirmed observing wires sparking attached to Pole W82480, which appeared to be resting on tree limbs at the listed location but still intact. Con Edison arrived on the scene and remediated the condition. Con Edison advised they may have to do further repairs this evening, which may result in a temporary power outage in the area.

Feb. 7: A Lafayette Avenue resident reported at 3:58 p.m. that a vehicle, described as a black Nissan Altima, is parked in her driveway and is playing loud music. The responding officer reported speaking with the vehicle’s operator will be turning the music off. Matter adjusted.