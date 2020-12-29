Blotter, December 15 – December 29, 2020, Print Edition

North Castle Police Department

Dec. 21: A Stone Hollow Way reported at 2:32 p.m. that he is the victim of a scam and lost $400. The responding officer gathered the information and a report will follow.

Dec. 22: A caller reported at 2:31 p.m. that a “watermelon” sized rock was in the middle of Middle Patent Road between Thornewood Road and Route 22. The responding officer reported removing the rock from the roadway.

Yorktown Police Department

Dec. 22: A 27-year-old Mohegan Lake man was arrested at 12:05 p.m. and charged with first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery, both Class felonies. Police said the suspect, Anthony Vukel of Strawberry Road, voluntarily surrendered at Yorktown police headquarters. On Nov. 1, Yorktown police responded to a residence on a reported assault, where Vukel is alleged to have unlawfully entered the home, stole property and injured the victim. Initial attempts to locate the perpetrator were unsuccessful, forcing authorities to seek and receive an arrest warrant from the Yorktown Justice Court. Vukel was arraigned in front of Town Justice Gary Raniolo and a Temporary Restraining Order was granted on behalf of the victim. The suspect is due to appear in town court on Jan. 5.