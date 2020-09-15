Blotter, September 15 – September 21, Print Edition

North Castle Police Department

Sept. 4: Report of a one-car accident on Route 22 at 9:37 p.m. The caller reported that the driver appears to be breathing but may be unconscious and injured. The responding officer stated that the vehicle was secured by Empire Towing. The operator was arrested and charged with DWI.

Sept. 5: An anonymous caller reported at 11:17 p.m. that there were suspicious parties who looked like they are “up to no good.” The responding officers reported observing the parties who work locally and were waiting for an Uber.

Sept. 6: A complainant reported at 10:29 p.m. that someone has been knocking on her door at her Limestone Road residence throughout the night and that this has happened three times this evening. The responding officers stated that juveniles were out playing “ring and run.” The area checked negative on a canvas.

State Police/Cortlandt

Aug 25: Police arrested Charles C. Cerbone, 42, of Carmel, for endangering the welfare of a child and petty larceny, both class A misdemeanors. At about 3 p.m., troopers were dispatched to Home Depot on East Main Street in Cortlandt for a report of larceny. The investigation determined Cerbone utilized a child to push a shopping cart containing $768.95 worth of stolen tools from the store.

Yorktown Police

Aug 21: A 50-year-old Mohegan Lake man was served with a criminal summons for allegedly threatening physical harm to a victim at a residence in Mohegan Lake on June 20.

Aug: 27: A 64-year-old Mohegan Lake man was issued a criminal summons after officers responded to a Mohegan Lake residence on a harassment complaint. It is alleged the suspect repeatedly committed acts, which alarmed a victim.

Aug 31: Three male teens were charged with juvenile delinquency after allegedly spray-painting graffiti at George Washington Elementary School in Mohegan Lake.